Tips To Take Care Of Your Hair During Pandemic

With home sheltering for months on end during the lockdown, many of us have quite simply got sick of the sloppy dressing and carefree locks and makeup routine. If you can afford to, continue to stay at home despite the Unlock, because the pandemic ain’t going away in a rush, but step up to the plate and take care of your hair.

We spoke to expert is Shilpa Joshi Halder, Color & Care Development Manager South Asia for L’Oreal Paris for some do it yourself care tips with the newly launched L’Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum so you can have shiny hair in an instant.

Effortless Styled Hair at Home

With staying indoors, we all are on a lookout for chic updos for our zoom calls. You can try a sleek wrapped ponytail which is perfect for your office calls as well as your zoom parties. To accomplish this look, untangle with the help of the Serum, take a couple of drops and apply it the whole way across the length of your hair. Put your hair in a tight pony; take a strand from the ponytail and fold it around the hair and then tie it with a rubber band. Set up those strands of the baby locks with a tiny bit of the hair serum, and voila you’re ready!

As a finishing touch

If you have dry hair troubles and leave-in conditioners aren’t doing the job, an instant shine and smoothing serum is your BFF. Smoothing serums are also one of the most effective ways to manage your locks in humid climates. My recommendation for a go-to serum is the new as it helps give an instant nourish to dry and frizzy hair. Take 3-4 drops of serum on the palm of your hand and rub it well to make it warm. Now, start applying serum to the back of your locks first and then come to the front and midsection of the hair so your hairstyle stays intact.

Before a blow dry

Before attempting a blow dry at home, it’s a good idea to pre-treat your locks with heat-protecting serum. Depending on your hair length take two to five drops of the serum in your palm and rub it well. If you have fine locks and wonder why it always struggles to hold a blow dry, I recommend using the the serum which is enriched with a luxurious blend of 6 precious floral oils. This serum is specially curated for lock of all textures and is the perfect choice for a styling aid. The lightweight and non-greasy formula transforms the hair texture from the very first use, delivering extraordinary nourishment and protects the hair from heat as well. (IANS)