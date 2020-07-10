Friday, July 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleReligion

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

Shravan symbolizes "purity, consciousness, and knowledge"

0
Tips to Rejuvenate your home during Shravan
Practicing rejuvenating rituals during Shravan in our life is the gateway to immense purity, abundance and provides relief from reverberating negative energies. Pixabay

The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called ‘the holy month of Shravan’, known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous healing energies by invoking ‘Lord Shiva’.

This divine and the pious month is known to be a sacred month devotionally dedicated to ‘Lord Shiva’ and depicted as the wielder of power and sovereignty and his consort the ‘Goddess Parvati’ is ‘Shakti’ embodying the active dynamic energy of Shiva. Together they bring “creative destruction” — for the sole purpose of regeneration, transmutation, and spiritual transformation.

Follow us on Instagram to get the latest updates from us!!

As per the mythology, the auspicious act of ‘Samudra Manthan’ – war between Gods and demons took place in this holy month which emphasized upon the importance of Lord Shiva consuming the poison from the churning of the ocean to save the entire mankind from evil destruction; and stored it in his throat. Taking this story as an epitome of relaxing mankind from the high malefic effect, during this month appeasing the ‘Shivling’ symbol of ‘Lord Shiva’ which radiates immense energy, one can salvage and rescue themselves from the deadly curses and complexities of life. Worshipping Lord Shiva not only brings in concrete support within one to tackle their battles but also helps to liberate them from the miseries in life.

This month is an ideal time to grow tranquility, good health, and get Divine blessings by performing austerities. According to the Hindu ancient culture, the Shravan constellation is visible in the sky; hence the name is appropriate for the month. This month is consecrated with the phenomenal energies of ï¿½Lord Shiva’ as the cosmic energies are spontaneously supercharged with Shiv tattva (Shiva elements) which can help master the art of consciousness by purifying one’s mind, body, spirit and the environment we live in.

Tips to Rejuvenate your home during Shravan
Gridding your home using black tourmaline crystals is also a great option to protect yourself from any external negative energies. Pixabay

It is essential to rejuvenate our home during ‘Shravan’ –

Shravan symbolizes “purity, consciousness, and knowledge”. Practicing rejuvenating rituals during Shravan in our life is the gateway to immense purity, abundance and provides relief from reverberating negative energies within ourselves and in our environment. Hence, one must definitely keep the house neat and clean to remove negative energies accumulated in the form of dust. It is believed that “Goddess Lakshmi” prefers to reside in a house that has kept clean, not just physically but energetically also.

During the time of the pandemic, wholesalers and florists had to close their doors and people avoided buying flowers and other pooja samagri; however, worship does not mean just rituals or is limited to rituals, people can do these 9 holistic rituals to rejuvenate their home. Materials that are mentioned are available online. Many online store retailers had to quickly build a fast delivery connection amid the crisis.

“Smudging with Sage” – It has been one of the oldest rituals for energetic cleansing of a space or someone’s aura. You can choose a Monday every week to smudge the entire house with Sage or any other herb or holy wood-like Palo Santo.

“Wind Chimes or Tibetian Singing Bowl” – Sound vibrations are a powerful way to clear the energy of a room and raise its energetic vibration. Healing sounds can break apart dense or heavy energy that is lowering the energy in your home. With the lovely winds in Shravan month, make use of wind chimes to bring in beautiful sounds in your home. You can also use a singing bowl to create a healing effect with gentle vibrations that can be felt on both a physical and spiritual level.

Tips to Rejuvenate your home during Shravan
Pooja rituals are common during Shravan month. Burning a natural incense is helpful in clearing out the negative energies. Make sure the incense you are burning is natural & not chemically treated. Pixabay

“RAKUNA Zibu symbol” – To help eliminate any kind of negativity from the space. Just draw it by hand on a post-it note & stick in every room.

“Healing Crystals” – Gridding your home using black tourmaline crystals is also a great option to protect yourself from any external negative energies. Since unmarried girls fast for having a good husband during this period, healing loving energies of Rose Quartz can also be harnessed. This crystal also helps in finding a good partner.

“Using Diffusers” – Using a diffuser with sandalwood essential oil and camphor is also a beautiful experience given that sandalwood is so closely associated with the Shravan Shiv pooja rituals.

Ash Gourd – On New Moon days, it is a widespread practice to worship an Ash Gourd and then hang it at the entrance of the home. New Moon energy is helpful to start something fresh & make intentions for the future. And Ash Gourd has immense Praan Shakti and it absorbs any negative energy from entering your home.

“Incenses” – Pooja rituals are common during Shravan month. Burning a natural incense is helpful in clearing out the negative energies. Make sure the incense you are burning is natural & not chemically treated. Also, incense sticks made of bamboo sticks are not good to burn. Burning bamboo releases bad gases. Best is to burn natural cow dung dhoop or battis for purification & an aromatic experience.

Also Read: Here’s Why Kids are Often Spared From Severity of COVID-19

“Sea Salt” – Place the sea salt in all corners of the room in a container or on the floor. Let it absorb the negativity for 1-2 days & then trash that salt away. Salt is a natural cleanser.

“Manifest a Wish” – If you are looking to manifest your wishes during this auspicious month, then you can harness the energy of the bay leaf. You can write your intention on a whole bay leaf, hold it in your hands & visualize it happening in front of you. Feel it with all your senses and then burn the bay leaf using a candle or diya, thereby submitting your wish/intention to the Universe to manifest. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health
Next articleAgeing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more
Lead Story

Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road

NewsGram Desk - 0
In some news for cat lovers, new analyses done on an almost-complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
We've all battled with a lid that just won't budge. Maybe we tried banging it on the counter or holding it under hot water,...
Read more

Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called 'the holy month of Shravan', known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous...
Read more

Here’s How Yoga Improves Reproductive and Sexual Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yoga is an ancient method of relaxation, exercise, and healing that has gained a wide following across the world. It rejuvenates the mind, body,...
Read more

Research on Link between Humans and Cats on Silk Road

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In some news for cat lovers, new analyses done on an almost-complete cat skeleton found during an excavation along the former Silk Road in...
Read more

Application Rate per Job Increases by 48% Amid Covid-19 in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Rate of applications per job has now increased by 48 per cent in India compared to average applications per job in the pre-Covid period,...
Read more

Spotify Signs Deal With Archie Comics to Produce Podcasts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Friday signed an exclusive deal with Archie Comics to produce podcast adaptations starring the comic book publisher's iconic...
Read more

3 in 4 Indians Prefer Watching Movies on OTT Platforms Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Three in four Indians would prefer to watch a movie on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms in the social distancing times compared to just one...
Read more

Poor Indian Children Consistently Face Educational Disadvantages: Researchers

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Children from poorer households in India consistently experience educational disadvantages as compared to their wealthier peers, say researchers, adding that the girls are more...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,990FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada