Tips to Rejuvenate Your Home This Shravan

The fifth month of the Hindu calendar is called ‘the holy month of Shravan’, known to be a conduit for conveying natural and tremendous healing energies by invoking ‘Lord Shiva’.

This divine and the pious month is known to be a sacred month devotionally dedicated to ‘Lord Shiva’ and depicted as the wielder of power and sovereignty and his consort the ‘Goddess Parvati’ is ‘Shakti’ embodying the active dynamic energy of Shiva. Together they bring “creative destruction” — for the sole purpose of regeneration, transmutation, and spiritual transformation.

As per the mythology, the auspicious act of ‘Samudra Manthan’ – war between Gods and demons took place in this holy month which emphasized upon the importance of Lord Shiva consuming the poison from the churning of the ocean to save the entire mankind from evil destruction; and stored it in his throat. Taking this story as an epitome of relaxing mankind from the high malefic effect, during this month appeasing the ‘Shivling’ symbol of ‘Lord Shiva’ which radiates immense energy, one can salvage and rescue themselves from the deadly curses and complexities of life. Worshipping Lord Shiva not only brings in concrete support within one to tackle their battles but also helps to liberate them from the miseries in life.

This month is an ideal time to grow tranquility, good health, and get Divine blessings by performing austerities. According to the Hindu ancient culture, the Shravan constellation is visible in the sky; hence the name is appropriate for the month. This month is consecrated with the phenomenal energies of ï¿½Lord Shiva’ as the cosmic energies are spontaneously supercharged with Shiv tattva (Shiva elements) which can help master the art of consciousness by purifying one’s mind, body, spirit and the environment we live in.

It is essential to rejuvenate our home during ‘Shravan’ –

Shravan symbolizes “purity, consciousness, and knowledge”. Practicing rejuvenating rituals during Shravan in our life is the gateway to immense purity, abundance and provides relief from reverberating negative energies within ourselves and in our environment. Hence, one must definitely keep the house neat and clean to remove negative energies accumulated in the form of dust. It is believed that “Goddess Lakshmi” prefers to reside in a house that has kept clean, not just physically but energetically also.

During the time of the pandemic, wholesalers and florists had to close their doors and people avoided buying flowers and other pooja samagri; however, worship does not mean just rituals or is limited to rituals, people can do these 9 holistic rituals to rejuvenate their home. Materials that are mentioned are available online. Many online store retailers had to quickly build a fast delivery connection amid the crisis.

“Smudging with Sage” – It has been one of the oldest rituals for energetic cleansing of a space or someone’s aura. You can choose a Monday every week to smudge the entire house with Sage or any other herb or holy wood-like Palo Santo.

“Wind Chimes or Tibetian Singing Bowl” – Sound vibrations are a powerful way to clear the energy of a room and raise its energetic vibration. Healing sounds can break apart dense or heavy energy that is lowering the energy in your home. With the lovely winds in Shravan month, make use of wind chimes to bring in beautiful sounds in your home. You can also use a singing bowl to create a healing effect with gentle vibrations that can be felt on both a physical and spiritual level.

“RAKUNA Zibu symbol” – To help eliminate any kind of negativity from the space. Just draw it by hand on a post-it note & stick in every room.

“Healing Crystals” – Gridding your home using black tourmaline crystals is also a great option to protect yourself from any external negative energies. Since unmarried girls fast for having a good husband during this period, healing loving energies of Rose Quartz can also be harnessed. This crystal also helps in finding a good partner.

“Using Diffusers” – Using a diffuser with sandalwood essential oil and camphor is also a beautiful experience given that sandalwood is so closely associated with the Shravan Shiv pooja rituals.

Ash Gourd – On New Moon days, it is a widespread practice to worship an Ash Gourd and then hang it at the entrance of the home. New Moon energy is helpful to start something fresh & make intentions for the future. And Ash Gourd has immense Praan Shakti and it absorbs any negative energy from entering your home.

“Incenses” – Pooja rituals are common during Shravan month. Burning a natural incense is helpful in clearing out the negative energies. Make sure the incense you are burning is natural & not chemically treated. Also, incense sticks made of bamboo sticks are not good to burn. Burning bamboo releases bad gases. Best is to burn natural cow dung dhoop or battis for purification & an aromatic experience.

“Sea Salt” – Place the sea salt in all corners of the room in a container or on the floor. Let it absorb the negativity for 1-2 days & then trash that salt away. Salt is a natural cleanser.

“Manifest a Wish” – If you are looking to manifest your wishes during this auspicious month, then you can harness the energy of the bay leaf. You can write your intention on a whole bay leaf, hold it in your hands & visualize it happening in front of you. Feel it with all your senses and then burn the bay leaf using a candle or diya, thereby submitting your wish/intention to the Universe to manifest. (IANS)