Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared the benefits of onion juice.

“#malaikastrickortip Hair loss is one demon that we all have to face in our lives…for some, it comes in phases and for some, it’s like an everyday problem. But we don’t need to fear ita Just need to tackle it the correct way. Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, we can use some simple DIY tips to control the hair fall,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Malaika said that after her recovery from Covid-19, she has been experiencing hair fall.

“Post my Covid19 recovery, even I have been experiencing an intense hair fall than usual, so apart from my daily dose of good old’ vitamins, I have also restarted my one ingredient DIY hair fall therapy…Onion juice!” she added.

Malaika then shared tips on how to make onion juice.

“Just grate one fresh onion and extract it’s juice, now apply the juice to ur scalp with the help of a cotton ball. Keep it for some time and then wash it off with a paraben-free shampoo. You’ll see the results within a week and trust me..you’ll not be disappointed. #MalaikasTrickOrTip #HairCare,” she added. (IANS)