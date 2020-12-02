Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Tips To Follow While Protecting Your Kids From Potential Health Effects

Make sure everyone washes their hands and faces as soon as they step indoors. Make sure you keep your baby and yourself well away from smokers

Protect your children from air pollution. Pixabay

Children are more sensitive to the effects of smog and air pollution than adults. Here are some practical tips for you to follow to protect your kids from the potential health effects.

Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Chicco India, a baby care brand, lists them down:

Stay Indoors: The most obvious solution to keep your little ones protected from smog and air pollution is to keep them indoors and limit their exposure to outdoor activities during morning and evening times when smog levels are high.

Eat Nutritious food & drink plenty of fluids: Good amounts of fluid intake is advised for kids as it helps to flush out toxins from the body. Also, we need to ensure that our kid’s immune system is well nourished, hence we need to introduce fruits and vegetables rich in Vitamin A, C, and omega fatty acids in their diet such as oranges, carrots (in form of halwa), nuts, etc. as these are a rich source of anti-oxidants.

Keep your kids indoors. Flickr

Use of Humidifiers at home: Dry and polluted air is the major cause of many health problems in young ones — from nasal infection to sore throat and allergies, etc. Having a humidifier at home helps to create the best conditions for your child’s health and well-being by restoring optimal humidity levels in the room, keeping cold and dry air at bay. A humidifier adds much-needed moisture to the air and creates favorable conditions for your child’s breathing, relieving symptoms of nasal congestion and cough thereby allowing your little one to breathe and sleep comfortably.

ALSO READ: COVID Pandemic Obstructed Global Fight Against AIDS

Use Face masks specially designed for kids: When stepping outdoors, ensure that the kids wear a facemask that has been specially designed for them having a good filtration efficiency preferably >95% and keeps them protected against dust and pollutants. Look out for a kid’s face mask that is made of breathable fabric (poly-satin/cotton) and should be comfortable to wear with adjustable earloops covering the child’s face properly.

Look out for a humidifier specially designed to understand the needs of little ones and parents, as well as that, works in both summers & winters. Practice good hygiene and don’t smoke indoors: Make sure everyone washes their hands and faces as soon as they step indoors. Make sure you keep your baby and yourself well away from smokers. (IANS)

