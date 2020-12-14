Monday, December 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Tips To Give Your Home A Christmas Makeover
Lead StoryLife Style

Tips To Give Your Home A Christmas Makeover

Explore the blessings of hope, joy, love, and peace that believers can experience as they keep their eyes on Jesus

0
Christmas makeover
Merry Christmas. Pixabay

Festive makeovers of your abode can add a unique charm to your festivities and celebrations. With Christmas around the corner, decorate your home and recreate the Christmas and year-end warmth without breaking the bank. Entrepreneur Suruchi Khanna, Founder of Sana Furnishings by Suruchi Khanna, gives you the tips to give your home a Christmas makeover.

THEMED FURNISHINGS

Christmas decorations become super fun when you place cushions around with sparkles and personalized messages. You can also add red and white color socks filled with candies to your decor. How about adding wind chimes with the soft sound of jingle bells?

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

ADD SPARKLE

Christmas and glitter go hand in hand. You can get glitter from candleholders, pinecones, swine glasses, or using sparkly ribbon as decor elements around the Christmas trees.

WRAP SOME GIFTS

Christmas makeover
Wrapped gifts will help make your house look good. Pixabay

The presence of wrapped presents around makes your house feel like Christmas. Simple boxes packed nicely with an oversized ribbon and plain paper is a classic look for Christmas decorations.

CHRISTMAS COLOR

It’s super important to play with color for getting festive decor right. Let the color code be red and white for your furnishings, crockery, or little more fun elements spread around.

CHRISTMAS TREE

Right from trimming the branches, to adding the trail of fairy lights around to adding the snow on the tree with gifts packed placed under the tree to top it up with a bow, Christmas tree decoration is the most important element and can bring that festive vibe to your interiors.

ALSO READ: 7 Creative Ideas To Make Your Christmas Date More Romantic

PERSONALISE

Everyone has different preferences and enjoys different things, but Christmas is all about bright colors especially red and white. Some may enjoy glitter and shimmer in their textiles. Depending on what catches your eye, you can match all textiles according to your taste. Colour combinations in the Christmas is the key this season.

FLOWERS AND FRAGRANCES

Fragrances can be decided depending on the textiles in your room and what helps lift and bring up the mood and flowers can really help amp up the place and add some life to it, giving your home a great Christmas makeover for the season. (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Study: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the scale of interaction between humans and technology increases, new research has shown that people tend to take more risks when prodded...
Read more
India

Gujrat To Soon Get India’s Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's largest renewable energy generation park will come up in Gujarat with a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW). The foundation stone of Hybrid...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tips To Give Your Home A Christmas Makeover

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Festive makeovers of your abode can add a unique charm to your festivities and celebrations. With Christmas around the corner, decorate your home and...
Read more

Study: People Tend To Take More Risks When Prodded By A Robot

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the scale of interaction between humans and technology increases, new research has shown that people tend to take more risks when prodded...
Read more

Gujrat To Soon Get India’s Largest Renewable Energy Generation Park

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's largest renewable energy generation park will come up in Gujarat with a generation capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW). The foundation stone of Hybrid...
Read more

The Ramayana As The Expression of Human Physiology

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
Dr. Tony Nader received his MD degree from the American University of Beirut, where he also studied internal medicine and psychiatry. He in his...
Read more

Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma Now Known As The Black Wall Street

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Until recently, many Americans had never heard of the Greenwood District of the city of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one of the largest, most prosperous Black...
Read more

The Indian Hospitality Brands And Trends To Witness In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the largest industry in the world, tourism is everything and everything is tourism. India is expected to become the youngest country by 2022,...
Read more

60 Percent Of Respondents Wish To Travel During Winter Holiday Season

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the world gears up to welcome the New Year with an optimistic outlook, one in every three Indians is planning to travel and...
Read more

Simple Guide To Christmas Season Dinner Dressing

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
We usually reserve our most glamorous outfits for this time of the year, as you can get away with literally dressing like a Christmas...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada