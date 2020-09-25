What To Do If You’ve Been Injured in a Truck Accident

According to FMCSA, 4,311 large trucks and buses were involved in fatal crashes in 2015, an 8-percent increase from the previous year. Each year, commercial truck accidents occur more often than not and there’s no mystery as to why. A standard commercial truck weighs an average of 4,000 pounds while a large vehicle can weigh up to 80,000 pounds. Due to their massive size, weight, and force, commercial trucks can cause irreversible damage upon other motorists on the road. Houston truck accident lawyer Hank Stout describes the dangers of these vehicles and what you can do following a truck accident.

Truck Accident Injuries

Truck accidents cause pain and suffering, medical expense damages, and sometimes even death. Commercial trucks are dangerous entities and for various reasons, but one of the main reasons is due to the kinds of injuries they inflict on victims. Common injuries for truck accident victims are:

Broken or fractured bones,

Bruising and sprains,

Severe lacerations and scarring,

Spinal cord, neck, and back injuries,

Concussions and traumatic brain injuries, and

First, second, and third degree burns.

With truck accidents, victims will get at least one of these injuries. In some instances, there could be three or more, depending on how the accident occurred. After sustaining one or more of these injuries, it’s best to call a truck accident lawyer to get started on your case.

Navigating a Truck Accident Case

Following a fatal truck accident and getting medical treatment as soon as possible, next steps are to contact your experienced truck accident lawyer and file a claim. From there on, the case process will begin. The process goes as follows:

Investigation: The truck accident will be investigated by investigators, police officers, and other responders. Evidence will also be collected from the scene. This will help determine who is at-fault since Texas is an at-fault state. Filing a Claim: Once all the evidence is gathered, filing a claim comes next. It is here where you file a claim against the party that was negligent. This claim will include injuries sustained, any monetary damages, and an explanation as to why the truck in question is negligent. Negotiation: Once the claim is filed, your personal injury lawyer will negotiate with the trucking or insurance company to determine if a settlement can be reached. Litigation: This step is here if a settlement cannot be reached. If there isn’t a settlement, your lawyer will file suit and your case will go to court. It is there where a jury will decide your total compensation for any damages.

Truck Accident Lawyers Sutliff & Stout

Getting in a truck accident is a life-altering experience. No one should suffer through their accident alone. Aggressive truck accident lawyers Sutliff & Stout have the knowledge and experience to take on truck and insurance companies. Our Board-Certified personal injury lawyers know how to hold the insurance companies accountable and get you the money you deserve.

