Friday, June 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen
EntertainmentLead Story

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Have a look at Kailash Kher's Top 10 mesmerizing melodies that must be on your playlist!

0
Kailsh Kher's Melodious Songs
With over 700 songs in 9 different languages and 2 Filmfare awards, one can gauge Kailash Kher’s success in the music industry.

Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood’s Music Industry.

Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are the words that perfectly sums up Kailash Kher’s commanding vocals and singing style.

With over 700 songs in 9 different languages and 2 Filmfare awards, one can gauge Kailash Kher’s success in the music industry.

Today, we have brought some of his top 10 hits that should be a must have on your playlist! Some of them will make you nostalgic while some of them will surely blow your mind!

Kailash Kher
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood’s Music Industry. Pinterest

Have a Look Here!

  1. Teri Deewani

“Teri Deewani” was  like an anthem for all the forlorn lovers across the country! It was one of Kailash Kher’s most successful creations.

  1. Allah Ke Bande Hasde

“Allah Ke Bande Hasde” is yet another soulful song that became a national sensation, and so, the favourite song of all the guitarists.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates From Around The World!

  1. Jaana Jogi De Naal Ni

This song “Jaana Jogi De Naal Ni” by Kailash Kher was an output by his band “Kailasa” which touches all the melancholic souls who have experienced the pain of separation. This song has the power to make the heart move!

  1. Bol Re Dilli Bol

Being yet another masterstroke by Kailash Kher, “Bol Re Dilli Bol” song is a part of newly released documentary series “Transparency: Pardarshita” that reflects the sentiments of the citizens of Delhi who wished to see the change in the system.

  1. Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga

In homage to Adiyogi, the first yogi, Lord Shiva, Kailash Kher had composed and sung this song “Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga” which is a hair-raising melody. You can listen to it and bask in the grace of Adiyogi~ Lord Shiva!

  1. Saiyyan

In the next album of his band called “Jhoomo Re”, he had this gem of a song “Saiyyan” which is widely considered Kher’s best song.

  1. Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi

“Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi” is Kailash Kher’s beautiful motivational melody from the movie Swades which is a delight to the ears! Kailash Kher’s “aalaps” in the song, made it the huge hit which it became.

  1. Jay-Jaykara

“Jay-Jaykara” is a powerful song from the movie Bahubali-2 which became famous among the audience in a short span of time!

ALSO READ: US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

  1. Alvida

“Alvida” is an acoustic song from the movie Dasvidaniya. This is a very soulful song that can take you to another world! Kher’s vocals are absolutely splendid.

  1. Dilruba

One of Kailash Kher’s lesser-known songs from Kailasa’s debut album, the song “Dilruba” has an interesting harmony portion right at the end of chorus. The song nails the band’s ethos of folk music with a twist.

Hope this songs will definitely move you! You may definitely thank us later!

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

 

 

Previous articleAirlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy
Next articleGoogle Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more
Lead Story

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more
Lead Story

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Worst Global Recession in 60 Years: OECD

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
A leading global economic group said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century, and things could get...
Read more

US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month. Moderna is working with the U.S....
Read more

COVID-19 Could Push Millions of Children into Forced Labor: Warn UN Agencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lisa Schlein A joint report by the International Labor Organization and U.N. Children’s Fund warns that millions of children are likely to be pushed...
Read more

7 Pro Tips for Running a Successful Mobile Catering Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile catering is growing popular by the day. There are well over 20,000 such businesses in the US currently, with a 6.8% growth rate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada