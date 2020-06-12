Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood’s Music Industry.

Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are the words that perfectly sums up Kailash Kher’s commanding vocals and singing style.

With over 700 songs in 9 different languages and 2 Filmfare awards, one can gauge Kailash Kher’s success in the music industry.

Today, we have brought some of his top 10 hits that should be a must have on your playlist! Some of them will make you nostalgic while some of them will surely blow your mind!

Teri Deewani

“Teri Deewani” was like an anthem for all the forlorn lovers across the country! It was one of Kailash Kher’s most successful creations.

Allah Ke Bande Hasde

“Allah Ke Bande Hasde” is yet another soulful song that became a national sensation, and so, the favourite song of all the guitarists.

Jaana Jogi De Naal Ni

This song “Jaana Jogi De Naal Ni” by Kailash Kher was an output by his band “Kailasa” which touches all the melancholic souls who have experienced the pain of separation. This song has the power to make the heart move!

Bol Re Dilli Bol

Being yet another masterstroke by Kailash Kher, “Bol Re Dilli Bol” song is a part of newly released documentary series “Transparency: Pardarshita” that reflects the sentiments of the citizens of Delhi who wished to see the change in the system.

Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga

In homage to Adiyogi, the first yogi, Lord Shiva, Kailash Kher had composed and sung this song “Adiyogi: The Source of Yoga” which is a hair-raising melody. You can listen to it and bask in the grace of Adiyogi~ Lord Shiva!

Saiyyan

In the next album of his band called “Jhoomo Re”, he had this gem of a song “Saiyyan” which is widely considered Kher’s best song.

Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi

“Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi” is Kailash Kher’s beautiful motivational melody from the movie Swades which is a delight to the ears! Kailash Kher’s “aalaps” in the song, made it the huge hit which it became.

Jay-Jaykara

“Jay-Jaykara” is a powerful song from the movie Bahubali-2 which became famous among the audience in a short span of time!

Alvida

“Alvida” is an acoustic song from the movie Dasvidaniya. This is a very soulful song that can take you to another world! Kher’s vocals are absolutely splendid.

Dilruba

One of Kailash Kher’s lesser-known songs from Kailasa’s debut album, the song “Dilruba” has an interesting harmony portion right at the end of chorus. The song nails the band’s ethos of folk music with a twist.

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)