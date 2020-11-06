Friday, November 6, 2020
Home Environment Top 3 Reasons to Adopt Solar Power at Your Business
EnvironmentLead StoryLife Style

Top 3 Reasons to Adopt Solar Power at Your Business

Here are some benefits of solar power energy

Solar Power Energy
Solar power offers numerous financial and environmental benefits. Pixabay

Solar power is a popular alternative energy source for powering businesses. Solar power is generated by converting sunlight into usable electricity with photovoltaic technology. 

Solar power offers numerous financial and environmental benefits, making it an advantageous choice for concerned business owners. 

Here are the top 3 reasons to adopt solar power at your business:

Excellent Return on Investment

A solar power system offers an excellent return on investment. Before analyzing the financial benefits associated with solar power, review the upfront installation costs of solar for your business. 

Determine the size of the commercial solar power system and the number of solar panels by calculating the kilowatt-hours of power required for covering your energy consumption. An average business needs a 30kW system, ranging between $32,000 and $55,000. 

Identify the initial costs to completely understand the advantages of installing a commercial solar power system. 

Tax Incentives

Numerous tax incentives are available for businesses that utilize solar power. 

The investment tax credit, otherwise referred to as the solar tax credit, allows you to deduct 26% of the solar system installation costs from your federal taxes, effectively reducing the upfront expenses. 

Certain states offer additional incentives and rebates to further limit the initial costs and support the solar industry.

Solar Power Energy
Numerous options are available for implementing solar power at your business. Unsplash

Reduced Utility Bills

Reduce your company’s electric bills by switching to solar power. 

Solar power systems connected to the power grid utilize a payment process known as net metering, Net metering is the billing system that credits owners of solar systems for the electricity they contribute to the grid. 

Essentially, a solar power system produces a surplus of energy during the day, so the excess electricity is delivered to the power grid. The utility company pays the supplier for the added energy through credits on their electric bill, which is subtracted from their total. 

Reduce your business’s monthly utility bill and access valuable savings by earning solar credits.  

Long-Term Value

Understand the long-term value and beneficial investment of a solar power system.

Solar panels have a guaranteed lifespan of 25 to 30 years and degrade at a rate of 0.5% every year. Amazingly, properly maintained solar panels can operate at about 80% of their original capacity even after 25 years. 

The longevity of solar power systems means you’ll reap the financial and environmental benefits for years to come. 

Environmentally-Friendly Results

Solar power provides impeccable advantages for the environment and the future. 

Traditional forms of electricity, specifically fossil fuels, emit carbon dioxide and other harmful gases into the atmosphere, leading to excessive pollution and ultimately global warming. Solar power limits pollution by avoiding the damaging practices and impact of fossil fuels to create clean and renewable energy.

Businesses account for 40% of the United State’s energy usage. Going green at your business will drastically improve the environment, combat global warming, and earn your company immense respect. 

Lastly, utilizing solar power at your business assists in diversifying the energy supply. Traditional electricity is finite; however, solar power and other renewable energy resources are continually resupplied and inexhaustible, meaning they’ll never diminish. Choose solar to limit fossil fuel dependency and advance the solar industry. 

A primary reason your business should adopt solar power is to benefit the environment and improve the future. 

Solar Power Energy
Solar panels have a guaranteed lifespan of 25 to 30 years and degrade at a rate of 0.5% every year. Unsplash

Various Options for Solar Power

Numerous options are available for implementing solar power at your business, including installing a commercial solar power system or participating in community solar. 

Community solar refers to a group of people sharing electricity harnessed through solar power. Other names for community solar include shared solar, energy sharing, and solar farms or gardens. 

Community solar projects are funded and operated by third parties, generally, utility companies or private businesses, who elect to install multiple solar panels in a certain area. Electricity generated at the solar farm is delivered to the power grid, distributed by the utility company, and leased to subscribers. 

Join a shared solar project by simply locating opportunities for community solar in New York State and subscribing to the service. 

Understand the top 3 reasons for adopting solar power at your business to experience the financial and environmental benefits available.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

