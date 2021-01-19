Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips The Top Five Benefits Of Hemp Induced Skin Care Products
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

The Top Five Benefits Of Hemp Induced Skin Care Products

The oil contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and amino acids

0
Hemp
Hemp induced skin products. Pixabay

Hemp is one of the most talked-about ingredients in the beauty industry. When it comes to skincare the many benefits of hemp or hemp seed oil make it’s a hero ingredient. It contains very little cannabinoid, a compound often used for therapeutic purposes and helps in soothing the skin and relieving inflammation.

Along with essential fatty acids, hemp oil contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that improve skin health. Nowadays the buzzy ingredient is taking over the world of beauty and skincare, from hand cream and facemask to body oil, creams, and cleansers, there is an array of hemp-infused products popping up in beauty supply stores everywhere.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Plabita Sharma, Beauty Training Manager, The Body Shop India lists down the top five benefits of hemp induced skin care products:

Good for sensitive to super dry skin: One of the many benefits of hemp induced skin care product is that it has been found to have significant soothing properties. Its substantial skin-soothing and skin-normalizing effects can help minimize issues related to skin sensitivity, dryness including redness and reactivity. Since all skin types are affected daily by environmental stressors, the hemp seed oil soothing mechanism can help and keep everyone’s skin in check.

Hemp
Hemp oil contains vitamins, minerals. Pixabay

Rich in Antioxidant: Hemp seed oil is a rich source of antioxidants and helps in promoting repair and rejuvenation of the skin. It can also protect the skin from environmental damage, such as over-exposure to sunlight which can accelerate premature signs of aging like fine lines, dark spots, and more.

Promotes clearer skin: Acne is a most common concern for oily skin however incorporating a skincare product enhanced with hemp oil could mean the difference between pimple-ridden skin and a clearer complexion. Hemp oil is perfect for most skin types as it can moisturize without clogging your pores. It can even help to balance out oily skin, hydrating it, and regulating the skin’s oil production. Dryness can also cause your skin to overproduce oil, which in turn, can stimulate acne. Hemp oil can prevent dry skin without clogging pores. This helps reduce acne that’s caused by excess oil.

ALSO READ: Natural Tips To Prevent Bird Flu

Improved collagen production: Hemp seed oil has the ability to improve collagen production, it contains vitamin C which is important in collagen synthesis. Increased collagen results in increased skin elasticity and decreased appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Natural humectant: Just like other skin care oils, hemp seed oil also has ultra-nourishing capabilities. But what really sets this ingredient unique is its ability to lock in moisture. This oil contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and amino acids. When applied topically, these components moisturize the skin and help it to retain moisture. (IANS)

Previous articleAnuradha Goyal’s Book: ‘Lotus in the Stone: Sacred Journeys in Eternal India
Next articleDo Not Neglect Your Child! It May Put An Effect on His/Her Brain Functioning

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Here’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

“Audience Does Not Pay Heed To The Roles I Like Personally”, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots...
Read more
India

Holocaust Rememberance Day: Remembering The Modern-Day Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Holocaust Remembrance Day highlights the efforts of the national community to respond to, said the Reconciliation, Return & Rehabilitation, a body of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is...
Read more

“Audience Does Not Pay Heed To The Roles I Like Personally”, Says Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he loves playing dry characters that do not go overboard with emotions, even though the audience rarely roots...
Read more

Holocaust Rememberance Day: Remembering The Modern-Day Genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Holocaust Remembrance Day highlights the efforts of the national community to respond to, said the Reconciliation, Return & Rehabilitation, a body of the...
Read more

Bharat Biotech Advises People Not To Take “Covaxin” in Case of Allergies, Fever, Bleeding Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bharat Biotech, makers of India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, has advised people not to take 'Covaxin' if they have allergies, fever, bleeding disorder,...
Read more

Netaji’s Birthday To Be Celebrated As Parakran Diwas From Now

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ministry of Culture on Tuesday said that the government has decided to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose that falls on...
Read more

Learning To Play The Piano As An Adult With John Perry

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY JAMIE CARTWRIGHT Quarantine has given many of us the space to explore new creative outlets. If you’ve always wanted to learn a new skill...
Read more

Do Not Neglect Your Child! It May Put An Effect on His/Her Brain Functioning

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, please take note. Make sure your child is not neglected as childhood emotional neglect has inter-generational effects on brain structure and function, a...
Read more

The Top Five Benefits Of Hemp Induced Skin Care Products

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hemp is one of the most talked-about ingredients in the beauty industry. When it comes to skincare the many benefits of hemp or hemp...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada