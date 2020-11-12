Thursday, November 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020
Indian festivalsIndian History & CultureLead Story

Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

On the occasion of Dhanteras, it is good to buy some gold or silver ornaments

0
Dhanteras 2020
This Dhanteras gift yourself and your loved ones a piece of Jewelry. Pixabay

Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity marks the onset of Diwali festivities. Begin the festive cheer by gifting yourself or your loved one a statement jewelry piece that lights up their celebrations of Dhanteras 2020.

From gold and silver bars or coins to pearl pendants, colored gemstone bangles, and bracelets, antique temple jewelry, or contemporary styles, choose from a wide variety of items, to make the day even more auspicious for your loved ones and bring home the joy of Diwali.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

You can shop for safety through the comfort of your home at the Jewellery Store on Amazon Fashion. Check out our top picks:

Gold/Silver Coins and Bars

Bring love and luck to your home this festive season with a wide collection of varied gold and silver coins and bars. These are believed to bring good vibes to your loved ones and your home if bought on Dhanteras, while at the same time being a good investment for your family.

Coloured Gemstone bangles

While diamonds seem to be the preferred choice, colored gemstones are becoming quite popular. You can pick from a variety of bangles and bracelets embellished with colored gemstones like ruby, emeralds, and sapphires to mix and match with all your outfits through the festive season.

Dhanteras 2020
Coloured Gemstone bangles are good to go with every outfit. Flickr

Pearl pendants

Pearls never go out of fashion; they can instantly elevate your ensemble by adding the perfect amount of elegance and sophistication. Ideal for an at-home festive celebration, work meetings, or parties, opt for a classic pearl pendant for a simple and chic festive look.

Cocktail Rings

A bold, bejeweled cocktail ring makes for the perfect accessory and why not buy it on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Be it rainbow-hued or a classic stone of your choice, choose one which complements your personality.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat

Antique Temple Jewellery

Classic temple jewelry is a must-have for the festive season. Traditional to the core, these stand out amongst a crowd of bling and sparkle for their rich and tractional look. Choose from a range of Jhumkas, necklaces, and traditional sets.

Multi-layer Necklaces

Stay on top of trends by picking multi-layer necklaces in different colors. It not only accentuates your outfit but works for both traditional and Western attire. (IANS)

Previous articleDhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat
Next articleKey Factors To Weigh In Before Purchasing Gold This Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Placement Preparation Training Could Prepare Students For A Better Career

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya A shift from college life to professional life demands the development of essential soft skills to a land lucrative internship or job...
Read more
Business

5 Career Opportunities In Diverse Industries For French-Language Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Knowledge of a foreign language in this age of globalization helps boost one’s confidence, deepens their cultural connections, broadens their perspective, and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

It Is Important To Understand The Children Suffering With Intellectual Disabilities

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us are naturally diverse learners and it is important for us to understand children with learning and thinking differences, along with reducing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Placement Preparation Training Could Prepare Students For A Better Career

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya A shift from college life to professional life demands the development of essential soft skills to a land lucrative internship or job...
Read more

5 Career Opportunities In Diverse Industries For French-Language Experts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Knowledge of a foreign language in this age of globalization helps boost one’s confidence, deepens their cultural connections, broadens their perspective, and...
Read more

It Is Important To Understand The Children Suffering With Intellectual Disabilities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us are naturally diverse learners and it is important for us to understand children with learning and thinking differences, along with reducing...
Read more

This Diwali, Indians Are Preferring Inter-State Road Trips And Beach Destinations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has been a surprising year - masks and gloves are a common sight, WFH a lifestyle, and virtual gatherings are routine. However, as...
Read more

Key Factors To Weigh In Before Purchasing Gold This Year

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year and festive cheer can be felt in the air! In addition to the merriment, most Indians look forward...
Read more

Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity marks the onset of Diwali festivities. Begin the festive cheer by gifting yourself or your loved one...
Read more

Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The term ‘Dhanteras’, “Dhan” denotes wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on this day to gain wealth, prosperity, and well-being. To mark...
Read more

Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada