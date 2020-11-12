Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity marks the onset of Diwali festivities. Begin the festive cheer by gifting yourself or your loved one a statement jewelry piece that lights up their celebrations of Dhanteras 2020.

From gold and silver bars or coins to pearl pendants, colored gemstone bangles, and bracelets, antique temple jewelry, or contemporary styles, choose from a wide variety of items, to make the day even more auspicious for your loved ones and bring home the joy of Diwali.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

You can shop for safety through the comfort of your home at the Jewellery Store on Amazon Fashion. Check out our top picks:

Gold/Silver Coins and Bars

Bring love and luck to your home this festive season with a wide collection of varied gold and silver coins and bars. These are believed to bring good vibes to your loved ones and your home if bought on Dhanteras, while at the same time being a good investment for your family.

Coloured Gemstone bangles

While diamonds seem to be the preferred choice, colored gemstones are becoming quite popular. You can pick from a variety of bangles and bracelets embellished with colored gemstones like ruby, emeralds, and sapphires to mix and match with all your outfits through the festive season.

Pearl pendants

Pearls never go out of fashion; they can instantly elevate your ensemble by adding the perfect amount of elegance and sophistication. Ideal for an at-home festive celebration, work meetings, or parties, opt for a classic pearl pendant for a simple and chic festive look.

Cocktail Rings

A bold, bejeweled cocktail ring makes for the perfect accessory and why not buy it on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Be it rainbow-hued or a classic stone of your choice, choose one which complements your personality.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat

Antique Temple Jewellery

Classic temple jewelry is a must-have for the festive season. Traditional to the core, these stand out amongst a crowd of bling and sparkle for their rich and tractional look. Choose from a range of Jhumkas, necklaces, and traditional sets.

Multi-layer Necklaces

Stay on top of trends by picking multi-layer necklaces in different colors. It not only accentuates your outfit but works for both traditional and Western attire. (IANS)