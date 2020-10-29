Top Ten Video Marketing Softwares That Will Help You Create Videos For Your Brand Easily

By Alex Stuart

Five billion videos are watched per day on YouTube. Three hundred hours of videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute!

According to recent estimates, about 80% of the total internet traffic would solely consist of consumer videos. With this massive reach, video marketing is going to revolutionize the whole market in the coming future.

But, picking the best comprehensive video creator might be difficult. This article lists some of the best video editors available. These tools can be used by both pro users and beginners.

Top Ten Video Marketing Softwares

Here are the top ten video marketing software that will help you create the best for your brand:

InVideo

InVideo is for the people who are looking to create the best marketing videos in the market. InVideo is suitable for both beginners and professionals. It provides thousands of ready-made templates that make it easier for editors to create better video content. You can simply add text to a video or even generate complex animations. With about 85000+ clips and animations, InVideo lets you create videos instantly to share them on various social media platforms.

Powtoon

Powtoon allows users to create professional and fully customized videos quite easily. It is used by the marketing teams of top companies like Coca-Cola, eBay, Cisco, Starbucks, etc. It promises the users to help them make creative and artistically beautiful video presentations that can guarantee viewers. Additionally, Powtoon is affordable and provides a seamless experience to its users.

Filmora9

Filmora9 is one of the most successful tools in the video marketing section. It is designed for all content creators, whether a professional, an amateur, or a beginner. Access the vast library of effects, audios, and images of Filmora9 to make your product videos. It delivers high-quality video output. The motion element functionality enables you to use the drag and drop function, giving your video a more creative look. Additionally, the advanced tools like layering and green screen effects are like icing on the cake.

Vimeo Business

Vimeo Business is one of the best video marketing software available for any type of video editing. You can simply add text to a video or even generate complex animations. With a large storage capacity, Vimeo Business lets the users embed their videos anywhere they want. You are free to upload your files up to massive storage of 7 TB. 360 video support is also given to help the users share their videos with desktops, TVs, mobile devices, etc.

Animoto

Animoto has a good reputation because it renders a professional touch to videos. Animoto contains a collection of about 1000+ licensed songs that can perfectly suit your video. The creation of HD video becomes quite easy with this excellent video marketing software. Additionally, Animoto allows users to make a video of any size.

Wideo

With the support of Wideo, you can create professional videos in just a few minutes. This tool is perfect for new users. The interface is easy to understand and does not demand any prior knowledge of this field. Wideo provides an option of downloading the edited videos even in MP3. Also, with its ‘direct sharing’ option, you can share your files instantly on YouTube or other social media platforms.

Videoscribe

This user-friendly video marketing tool is excellent for drawing figures. With Videoscribe by your side, you do not have to worry about drawing with your hands. Videoscribe automatically draws the required figures and converts them to SVGs. It is suitable for producing QuickTime movies and flash videos for Adobe Flash. Additionally, you can spice up your videos by adding customized music from your collection.

Viewbix

From educational animated videos to professional animation, Viewbix provides a stunning animation experience. It delivers the most exceptional results without compromising the quality of the videos. Viewbix uses a SaaS-based builder that enables the users to create interactive video ad units quite easily. Viewbix provides a unique feature that analyzes videos. It provides an estimation of how, where, and when the viewers engage with your video.

Shakr

With more than 2000 video designs to choose from, Shakr helps you create high-quality videos for your brand. Customizable templates allow editors to create the most artistic of videos. Moreover, Shakr houses over a million stock images and video clips. They can be used to create eye-catching videos. Additionally, Shakr includes a good collection of licensed music to add to your video creations.

Wistia

With unique features and ideas, Wistia creates stunning videos within minutes. Wistia fulfills the purpose of making better marketing videos with its easy-to-understand interface. You should also try its advanced tools used to make videos more comprehensive and interactive. It provides a detailed guideline to help understand the concept of marketing videos and lets the users decide the design and structure of their video.

Conclusion

Video marketing is undoubtedly the current center of attraction. Investing your time and money in this marketing tool is undoubtedly a wise choice. Videos increase customer engagement and sales. Use these fantastic video marketing software to create effective videos.

