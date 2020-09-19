Top 10 Shows to Watch on Netflix

Watching shows and movies on Netflix has become the favorite pass time for many people. Are you having trouble finding a good show? Check out this list that provides you with the names of most-watched TV shows on Netflix, which you can watch without regretting or ruining your weekend! Find out if your favorite titles have made it to the top or not!

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

1. Stranger Things

The popular sci-fi show which was previously crowned as the most-watched show on Netflix is set in the backdrop of 1983 Indiana. It follows the story of a young boy, Will Byers, vanishing into thin air near a top-secret government laboratory and a strange girl appearing at the dinner town, on the same night.

2. Umbrella Academy

Developed by Jeremy Slater and created by Steve Blackman for Netflix, the show is an adaptation of the comic books with the same name. It revolves around a dysfunctional, crime-fighting family with adopted siblings who reunite to save the world from an approaching apocalypse and to solve the death mystery of their father. All the characters of this show are equally loved by viewers.

3. Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama series on Netflix. It was originally called La Casa de Papel. Created by Álex Pina, the series traces the story of two pre-planned heists led by the Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain.

4. You

According to an article on ScoopWhoop, the psychological thriller series had us on the edge of our seats with the protagonist’s boy next door-turned-serial killer vibe. Now we can’t sleep without being paranoid about stalkers. Thanks, You.

5. Sex Education

Let’s be honest, this series taught us more sex education than our schools and families ever did, added together. Otis Milburn is a socially and sexually awkward person who later on becomes a sex therapist for his fellow high students in school.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: संघ प्रमुख भागवत के निर्देशन में विहिप ने तैयार किया आगे का प्लान

6. Our Planet

Our Planet is a nature-based documentary series focusing on the range of the diversity of habitats across the globe. It covers everything from the vast landscapes of Africa to the supposedly wild and thick forests of South America, from the uncharted dry Arctic wilderness to the deep, vast, and furious oceans.

7. Unbelievable

Unbelievable is an American crime drama based on true events. The first season focuses on a serial rapist and how he executes rapes across the states of Washington and Colorado in the US. Unbelievable follows “Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth”.

8. Dead To Me

Dead to Me is about a friendship between two women, Jen and Judy, that blossoms through therapy. The show is a dark comedy as it focuses on the different ways by which people deal with grief. Both the leading ladies have something to mourn over- Jen’s husband was killed by a hit-and-run driver and on the other hand, Judy’s fiancé died of a heart attack. The show traces their journey of dealing with grief in their lives while becoming close friends.

Also Read: U.S. One Step Closer To Ditch Potent Planet-Warming Chemicals

9. When They See Us

Boasting of a stellar all-black cast of male leads, the series is yet another crime series based on a real-life incident from the US. It also got rave reviews from critics and audiences and bagged a whopping 11 nominations in the 2019 Emmys.

10. Elite

Elite is a Spanish teen-drama set in Las Encinas. It revolves around the story of three not so wealthy students who get admission in an elite secondary school through scholarships and follows their relationship with their wealthy classmates.