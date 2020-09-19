Saturday, September 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Top 10 Shows to Watch on Netflix
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Top 10 Shows to Watch on Netflix

Here is the list of most-watched TV shows on Netflix to help you decide what to binge watch next

0
Top 10 TV Shows to Watch on Netflix
Here are the most watched TV shows on Netflix. Unsplash

Watching shows and movies on Netflix has become the favorite pass time for many people. Are you having trouble finding a good show? Check out this list that provides you with the names of most-watched TV shows on Netflix, which you can watch without regretting or ruining your weekend! Find out if your favorite titles have made it to the top or not!

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Top 10 TV Shows to Watch on Netflix
Stranger Things was previously crowned as the most-watched show on Netflix. Pinterest

1. Stranger Things

The popular sci-fi show which was previously crowned as the most-watched show on Netflix is set in the backdrop of 1983 Indiana. It follows the story of a young boy, Will Byers, vanishing into thin air near a top-secret government laboratory and a strange girl appearing at the dinner town, on the same night. 

2. Umbrella Academy

Developed by Jeremy Slater and created by Steve Blackman for Netflix, the show is an adaptation of the comic books with the same name. It revolves around a dysfunctional, crime-fighting family with adopted siblings who reunite to save the world from an approaching apocalypse and to solve the death mystery of their father. All the characters of this show are equally loved by viewers.

Top 10 TV Shows to Watch on Netflix
Money Heist was originally called La Casa de Papel. Pinterest

3. Money Heist

Money Heist is a Spanish crime drama series on Netflix. It was originally called La Casa de Papel. Created by Álex Pina, the series traces the story of two pre-planned heists led by the Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. 

4. You

According to an article on ScoopWhoop, the psychological thriller series had us on the edge of our seats with the protagonist’s boy next door-turned-serial killer vibe. Now we can’t sleep without being paranoid about stalkers. Thanks, You.

Top 10 TV Shows to Watch on Netflix
Sex Education traces the story of Otis Milburn,who later on becomes a sex therapist for his fellow high students in school. Pinterest

5. Sex Education 

Let’s be honest, this series taught us more sex education than our schools and families ever did, added together. Otis Milburn is a socially and sexually awkward person who later on becomes a sex therapist for his fellow high students in school.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: संघ प्रमुख भागवत के निर्देशन में विहिप ने तैयार किया आगे का प्लान

6. Our Planet 

Our Planet is a nature-based documentary series focusing on the range of the diversity of habitats across the globe. It covers everything from the vast landscapes of Africa to the supposedly wild and thick forests of South America, from the uncharted dry Arctic wilderness to the deep, vast, and furious oceans.

7. Unbelievable

Unbelievable is an American crime drama based on true events. The first season focuses on a serial rapist and how he executes rapes across the states of Washington and Colorado in the US. Unbelievable follows “Marie, a teenager who was charged with lying about having been raped, and the two detectives who followed a twisting path to arrive at the truth”.

Top 10 TV Shows to Watch on Netflix
Dead to Me is a dark comedy as it focuses on the different ways by which people deal with grief. Pinterest

8. Dead To Me

Dead to Me is about a friendship between two women, Jen and Judy, that blossoms through therapy. The show is a dark comedy as it focuses on the different ways by which people deal with grief. Both the leading ladies have something to mourn over- Jen’s husband was killed by a hit-and-run driver and on the other hand, Judy’s fiancé died of a heart attack. The show traces their journey of dealing with grief in their lives while becoming close friends. 

Also Read: U.S. One Step Closer To Ditch Potent Planet-Warming Chemicals

9. When They See Us

Boasting of a stellar all-black cast of male leads, the series is yet another crime series based on a real-life incident from the US. It also got rave reviews from critics and audiences and bagged a whopping 11 nominations in the 2019 Emmys. 

10. Elite 

Elite is a Spanish teen-drama set in Las Encinas. It revolves around the story of three not so wealthy students who get admission in an elite secondary school through scholarships and follows their relationship with their wealthy classmates.

Previous articleU.S. One Step Closer To Ditch Potent Planet-Warming Chemicals
Next articleAshtottaram 16: OṀ OṀKĀRABHŨMYAI NAMAH

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

India’s Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she wants film industries of different states to have a collective identity, and claims she wants to save the industry...
Read more
India

Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As several countries announced nationwide lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and break the chain, the coronavirus jolted the entire...
Read more
Environment

Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma  Himachal Pradesh, in India, is a picture-perfect state that impresses tourists with scenic hill stations, quaint villages, snow-covered mountains, lush valleys, diverse flora...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India’s Top Film Industry is Telugu Film Industry: Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says she wants film industries of different states to have a collective identity, and claims she wants to save the industry...
Read more

Planning a Road trip From Delhi? Here are 5 Must-Visit Destinations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As several countries announced nationwide lockdowns in an effort to flatten the curve and break the chain, the coronavirus jolted the entire...
Read more

Top 10 Must Visit Places In Himachal Pradesh, India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma  Himachal Pradesh, in India, is a picture-perfect state that impresses tourists with scenic hill stations, quaint villages, snow-covered mountains, lush valleys, diverse flora...
Read more

Here Is the Kind of Internet Connection That You Need for Your Browsing

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For household and commercial use, everyone is looking out for the best internet connection. The internet has immensely evolved with time, and a need...
Read more

Here’s How Dinosaurs Caused Mammals to Develop Night Vision

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By JoEllen McBride When dinosaurs ruled the earth, life was tough for our mammalian ancestors. So they learned to hunker down during the day and...
Read more

Kongonaphon Kely: A Pocket-Sized Dinosaur Forerunner, Smaller Than a Cellphone

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Meet Kongonaphon kely, a pocket-sized dinosaur forerunner that was smaller than your cellphone. The creature, which predated dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs, was just shy of 4 inches...
Read more

Fitness Is About Finding Balance: Actress Manushi Chhillar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Beauty queen-turned-actress Manushi Chhillar says fitness for her is all about finding a balance, and that is actually a personal experience because each individual...
Read more

Half of the World’s Sandy Beaches Could Disappear by the End of the Century: Scientists

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that half of the world's sandy beaches could disappear by the end of the century if climate change continues unchecked. Researchers at the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,152FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x