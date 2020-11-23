Monday, November 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Touchless Attendance Machine: The Next Generation Of Attendance Systems
BusinessLead Story

Touchless Attendance Machine: The Next Generation Of Attendance Systems

Investing in advanced attendance software will help in simplifying human resource management

0
touchless
Picking up the right attendance software for your organization requires careful understanding. Shutterstock

Technology is continuously evolving thus, resulting in the upscaling of our work style. Picking up the right attendance software for your organization requires careful understanding, and a lot of research is involved in the process. To keep track of the employee’s work hours and ensure their productivity, organizations should switch to a smart attendance management system. Given that a pandemic is going on, and employers are focused on minimizing contact amongst people, organizations should opt for a touchless attendance machine.

A well-defined platform for attendance becomes vital as it helps the companies achieve higher operational efficiency other than creating a digitally connected work environment.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

A touchless attendance machine is responsible for ensuring employees’ visibility.

What is an Attendance Management System?

Attendance Management System is defined as the art of managing employees’ attendance to minimize loss due to less productivity and employee absence. From traditional punch cards to modern access cards and a touchless attendance machine, tracking employees’ work hours is essential.

A cloud-based touchless attendance machine offers benefits like consistency, cost optimization, and ease of access across different platforms and devices. It makes use of AI-based computer vision to capture and recognize the face of an employee for attendance. For organizations that are focused on growth and development, touchless attendance machinery is a necessity.

Key Features of a Touchless Attendance Machine

Here are the following essential features that will help you with a better understanding of a touchless attendance machine:

  1. Face Recognition

touchless
Touchless attendance machines using face recognition as a medium to track the attendance of the employees. Pinterest

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Indian Government has banned biometric fingerprints to curb the rising COVID-19 infections. Advanced Attendance Management System is coming up with touchless attendance machines that can help in situations like these. These machines are efficient in delivering attendance records. Touchless attendance machines using face recognition as a medium have removed the need for plastic access cards and biometric fingerprints to reduce the risk of the Covid-19 virus.

  1. Easy Integration with HRMS

Every organizational set-up has a Human Resource Management Software that helps in handling internal HR functions. HRMS is used to combine functions like storing employee data, managing payroll, recruitment, time, and attendance hence, making it an essential management tool. One such device is KENT CamAttendance that offers seamless integration with existing HRMS at no additional costs.

  1. Cloud Compatibility

It is a cloud-based touchless attendance machine that uses time-attendance management programs based on cloud computing technology. It is used for storing employee’s attendance records along with other data. The cloud server allows HR to download the documents of employees from the cloud database at any given time. It also allows remote data management.

  1. Prevents Buddy Punching

Buddy punching is a practice followed by organizations in which a co-worker leaves early, turns up late for work, or takes long hours of break, impacting the team’s overall productivity because they can have someone else punch in for them. The advanced attendance software comes with a provision of a touchless attendance machine and facial recognition; hence technology has taken care of this problem. Advanced Attendance Software also offers real-person detection where you can easily differentiate between a real person and a photograph.

  1. Deployment Across Different Sites

Attendance machines that are technologically equipped like KENT CamAttendance can be deployed across various locations or floors. All the data can be easily accumulated in one place, and the attendance can be easily checked, and it simplifies the payroll task. A touchless attendance machine helps in saving time and improves the overall productivity of the employee.

Opt for a Touchless Attendance Machine for Your Organization

COVID-19 is one of the primary factors that has led to the abolition of biometric fingerprints to minimize infection rates. As the novel coronavirus has spread rapidly across the globe, organizations are now focusing on providing a safe way, which will allow the employees to verify their identities.

ALSO READ: People Who Use Smartphone More Act Impulsively

With plenty of touchless attendance machines available in the market, it is advisable to buy such machines from reliable brands like KENT. They have introduced the next-gen touchless attendance machine known as KENT CamAttendance that offers facilities like touchless biometrics, high speed, and accuracy.

Investing in advanced attendance software will help in simplifying human resource management. Book your free KENT CamAttendance demo today!

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleWorld War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri The sixth year of the asymmetric conflict in Yemen is underway. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the logistical and...
Read more
Environment

Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

NewsGram Desk - 0
To improve the national capital's air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction...
Read more
Lead Story

India’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's athletics high-performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Touchless Attendance Machine: The Next Generation Of Attendance Systems

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Technology is continuously evolving thus, resulting in the upscaling of our work style. Picking up the right attendance software for your organization requires careful...
Read more

World War Against The Oppressed Yemenis

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Amin Bagheri The sixth year of the asymmetric conflict in Yemen is underway. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have the logistical and...
Read more

Delhi Government Installed 23 Anti-Smog Guns At Key Intersections Of The City

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
To improve the national capital's air quality, the Delhi government on Sunday said it has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction...
Read more

India’s Athletics High Performance Director Hermann Resigned From His Position

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's athletics high-performance director Volker Hermann on Sunday announced that he has resigned from the position. Hermann said in a statement that he put...
Read more

Actor Naseeruddin Shah Received The Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has received the Aditya Vikram Birla Kala Shikhar Puraskar at Sangit Kala Kendra Awards, which was recently held virtually. Two...
Read more

Manufacturing Sector Witnessed Recovery During Q3 Of 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The manufacturing sector witnessed some recovery during the July-September quarter compared to the preceding quarter, according to FICCI's latest quarterly survey on manufacturing. The percentage...
Read more

Google Rolled Out A Chat Feature In Its Messages Service On RCS Standard

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has rolled out a chat feature in its Messages service based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard. Chat features upgrade SMS text...
Read more

Why True Loss Of Smell, Taste A Godsend For Many Covid19 Patients

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the growing Covid-19 scare is light at the end of the tunnel. If you experience true loss of smell and taste along with...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada