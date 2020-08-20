Thursday, August 20, 2020
Tourists Return to Mount Abu Post Pandemic

There has been a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting Rajasthan, even as the arrival of foreign tourists is still impaired

Tourists return to Mount Abu claiming independence from lockdown blues
With the onset of a new normal during the present COVID-19 pandemic era, the tourist numbers in Mount Abu, the only hill station in the desert state of Rajasthan. Unsplash

Indicating the onset of a new normal during the present COVID-19 pandemic era, the tourist numbers in Mount Abu, the only hill station in the desert state of Rajasthan, recently crossed the five-digit figure on August 15 after many months, confirmed officials.

According to Alok Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Rajasthan, “After missing the entire summer season, people are eager for a getaway. It is a matter of delight that local tourists are returning in big numbers, while unlocking tourism, the safety of people is our prime concern.”

It needs to be mentioned here that there has been a steady rise in the number of tourists visiting Rajasthan, even as the arrival of foreign tourists is still impaired.

“The figures arriving from Mount Abu are a reflection of the same. Similar trends have also been noticed in the city of Udaipur, where tourists are exploring short and safe vacation within the safety guidelines. It has been due to the standard operating procedures and other safety measures that have helped develop confidence among the tourists,” he added.

Tourists return to Mount Abu claiming independence from lockdown blues
The tourists returning to the state in huge numbers have given a thumping approval for the hospitality and safety of Rajasthan. Pixabay

It is in consideration of public health and vacation needs that the state tourism department is promoting short safe stays. The stakeholders, such as hotels, restaurants, and other concerned departments have already been sanitised to ensure COVID protection.

The precautionary measures are being rigorously followed by the residents, helping the government to provide a safe and healthy environment for all. The tourists returning to the state in huge numbers have given a thumping approval for the hospitality and safety of Rajasthan.

The SOPs and safety guidelines ensure social distancing and other hygiene practices in public places, monuments, and lodging facilities. A must in post COVID scenario, it has been due to the strict abidance of these that despite the increasing number of tourists, there has not been a rise in the spread of the infection. Tourism is important for Rajasthan and the state government is facilitating its revival, however, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has instructed the officials to keep public health ahead of all other aspects, said Gupta. (IANS)

