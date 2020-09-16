Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

TPAG stresses on the importance of safe blood transfusion

0
blood
There are 150 Billion red blood cells in one ounce of blood. Unsplash

In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the importance of safe blood transfusion for everyone and more so for thalassemics, cancer patients and dialysis recipients.

TPAG has emphasised upon safety in blood transfusion more for regular recipients of blood who run the risk of even losing their lives if exposed to transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs). “Thalassemics India is extremely proud to have undertaken the pioneering initiative of creating a body like TPAG. In doing this, we have fully empowered qualified and informed patient advocates to take forward the journey of not only protecting the interests of thalassemics but also of establishing the importance of patient participation in policy making. We stand right behind them in their path-breaking efforts related to patient safety”, said Deepak Chopra, Co-Founder & President, Thalassemics India.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates. 

A recent report released by NACO reveals that 14,474 cases of HIV have been caused due to unsafe blood transfusion in India.

Blood
The human body manufactures 17 million red blood cells per second. Unsplash

Being a vital healthcare resource, is routinely used in a broad range of hospital procedures and therefore, such TTIs can happen to
anyone who, for some medical reason, undergoes a blood transfusion.

It may be possible for an otherwise normal mother to come back home with a TTI like HCV, HBV or HIV after delivering a baby, just because she had to undergo a transfusion around the delivery time.

Also Read: Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

“Safe blood is one of our focus areas and we are committed to partnering policy makers in propagating, implementing and advocating
best practices related to blood in India. In our efforts, we will try to address some difficult questions- Can a patient getting transfusion in Jharkhand get a different quality of blood than one sitting in Bengaluru? Is there a golden standard for blood screening across India or a mechanism that allows one blood bank to pick a screening method different from another blood bank and do banks need to keep in mind repeat recipients of blood while making these choices? And, should patients move from a safer technology to a less safe technology due to compulsions of Covid-19?” said Anubha Taneja-Mukherjee, a legal and policy advocacy professional and Member Secretary of TPAG. (IANS)

Previous articlePeople With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia
Next articlePop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more
India

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

Scientists Find Humpback Whales In Crocodile-Infested Australian River

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Marine experts are planning to rescue humpback whales that have been recorded for the first time in crocodile-infested waters in the Kakadu...
Read more

A Night of Shorter Sleep May Lead to Stressful Events the Next Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who sleep late at night, kindly take note. Researchers have found that after a night of shorter sleep, people react more emotionally to...
Read more

Natural Bacteria, Covid-19 Together May Increase Severity in Obese, Diabetic Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The combined effects of the body's natural community of bacteria, also called microbiota, working together with Covid-19 in the lungs could explain the severity...
Read more

Faulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that faulty glass in tables can cause life-threatening injuries and provides evidence that stricter federal regulations are needed to protect consumers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x