Friday, March 19, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Tech Wonder! TRAC Develops a Plant Growth Monitoring System
EnvironmentLead Story

Tech Wonder! TRAC Develops a Plant Growth Monitoring System

The system facilitates in identifying potential avenue, block and individual sites for plantations through high resolution satellite data

0
Plantation
It would help the officials to focus on multi-layer avenue plantation, inch by inch plantation along the lakes, roads and scattered lands so as to ensure that no area is left vacant, he added. Pixabay

The Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) has developed a plant growth monitoring system.

The system was presented to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials during a meeting on plantationS on Friday.

The system facilitates in identifying potential avenue, block and individual sites for plantations through high resolution satellite data. The TRAC has also created a portal through which potential plantation site information can be accessed through mobile. A dashboard containing total information about the plantation was also developed.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

The Chief Secretary congratulated the TRAC team headed by Srinivas Reddy for doing an excellent job and observed that this can usher in real change in the field. He observed that this system will be a game changer, is very timely and in sync with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s vision of making the state green.

Plant Growth
The Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) has developed a plant growth monitoring system. IANS

It would help the officials to focus on multi-layer avenue plantation, inch by inch plantation along the lakes, roads and scattered lands so as to ensure that no area is left vacant, he added.

ALSO READ: Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes

Special Chief Secretary, Forest, Shanti Kumari, Principal Secretary, MA & UD, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, PR&RD, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Cchief Conservator of Forests, R. Sobha, Principal Secretary, Finance, Ronald Rose, and other officials attended the meeting. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleElderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study
Next articleUN Agencies Call For Urgent Action To Combat Ageism

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Wealthy Countries Stand in The Way of Low/Middle Income Nations To Get COVID Vaccines

NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States and other wealthy countries are standing in the way of low- and middle-income countries seeking better access to COVID-19 vaccines, health-equity...
Read more
Lead Story

UN Agencies Call For Urgent Action To Combat Ageism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading United Nations agencies are calling for urgent action to combat ageism, which they say harms the well-being of older people and national economies....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Elderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are more prone to reinfection,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Wealthy Countries Stand in The Way of Low/Middle Income Nations To Get COVID Vaccines

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States and other wealthy countries are standing in the way of low- and middle-income countries seeking better access to COVID-19 vaccines, health-equity...
Read more

UN Agencies Call For Urgent Action To Combat Ageism

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading United Nations agencies are calling for urgent action to combat ageism, which they say harms the well-being of older people and national economies....
Read more

Tech Wonder! TRAC Develops a Plant Growth Monitoring System

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) has developed a plant growth monitoring system. The system was presented to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other...
Read more

Elderly People Diagnosed With COVID Earlier Are More Prone To Reinfection: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most people who had Covid-19 are protected from catching it again for at least six months, but elderly patients are more prone to reinfection,...
Read more

What Fitness Level Do You Need To Be On To Hold An HGV License?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the law, There are certain medical requirements as to how is allowed to drive a heavy goods vehicle. These medical requirements exist...
Read more

Consuming Guava Roots Is Said To Be Beneficial For Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Guava comes packed with many health benefits and now its roots are said to be beneficial in fighting diabetes. A research scholar of the...
Read more

Killing Of 6 Asian American Women Propels Debate Over Hate Crimes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the killings of eight people at three spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area on Tuesday, police quickly found a suspect. Twenty-one-year-old Robert Aaron...
Read more

PETA Demands Sexual Assault On Animals To Be A Cognizable Offense

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Reiterating the demand of including sexual assault on animals as a cognizable offense in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1990, the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
마카오 갤럭시 카지노 후기 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شركة تحسين محركات البحث seo on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mahalia Considine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
sm 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada