Monday, September 14, 2020
TRAI Decide To Avoid Regulatory Intervention On OTT Communication

No regulatory intervention on OTT communication platforms for now

OTT
There are 432 million Internet users in India; growing at a rate of 4-8%. Unsplash

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided not to go ahead with any regulatory intervention on Over-the-Top (OTT) communication.

In its recommendations for the OTT services released on Monday, TRAI noted that it is “not an opportune moment to recommend a comprehensive regulatory framework for various aspects of services referred to as OTT services, beyond the extant laws and regulations prescribed presently.”

It added that the matter may be looked into afresh when more clarity emerges in international jurisdictions, particularly the study undertaken by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

OTT
35% of growth is seen year-over-year in the number of India’s OTT video viewers. Unsplash

The authority recommended that market forces may be allowed to respond to the situation without prescribing any regulatory intervention.

The regulator, however, said that the developments shall be monitored and intervention as felt necessary shall be made at appropriate time.

It also said that no regulatory interventions are required with respect to issues related to privacy and security of OTT services at the moment. (IANS)

Previous articleCreativity Is Beyond Gender: Music Director Samira Koppikar
Next articleWhen Conflict Engulfs Region, Culture Takes Maximum Toll: Abhay Sopori

