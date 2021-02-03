Transforming The Face Of Slums In Delhi

After changing the face of slums and villages in Mumbai, the Missal India initiative comes to the Capital. The NGO is working in Delhi through Misaal New Delhi, and it will start with the transformation of Swami Vivekananda Camp located opposite to British School in Chanakyapuri. The volunteers have initiated a process where they will set up a Balwadi for children residing in the area along with a skill center for women and youth.

The Rouble Nagi Art Foundation focuses on transforming slums and villages of India by paintings the entire area into colorful art and developing places where everyone has access to quality education, skill centers, Balwadi’s, and others.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Rouble Nagi, the founder of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, says: “With Misaal New Delhi we are putting together a holistic transformation of the slums/basis such as Swami Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri, addressing key issues like education and employment, creating slum entrepreneurs by setting up skill centers and an Edu-Hub. Importance of Health and Sanitation, segregation of waste is also being taught through regular workshops. After all developing individuals are necessary for developing a nation.”

ALSO READ: Women Leaders Struggle for Water Taps and Security in the Indian Slums

Misaal New Delhi is supported by MP Meenakshi Lekhi, and it follows the same format as Misaal Mumbai/India. The total impact of the program has crossed a million and is currently helping in changing in the face of over 100 plus slums and villages across the country. The NGO initiative recently partnered with the Government of Maharashtra under Mahaparivartan, an initiative by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

They are now working in various rural areas in Pan India. The initiative is a long-term vision to offer support and training along with helping to build village entrepreneurs. Misaal centers are now operational across various villages in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Jammu, and Kashmir. (IANS)