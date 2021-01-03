Sunday, January 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Transmission Potential Of Malaria Parasites
Lead StoryScience & Technology

The Transmission Potential Of Malaria Parasites

The results showed that an additional blood feed three days after infection with P. falciparum accelerates the growth of the malaria parasite

0
malaria parasites
The female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. Pixabay

Multiple bouts of blood-feeding by mosquitoes reduce the incubation period for malaria parasites and increase malaria transmission potential, said a study. Given that mosquitoes feed on blood multiple times in natural settings, the results published in the journal PLOS Pathogens suggest that malaria elimination may be substantially more challenging than suggested by previous experiments, which typically involve a single blood meal.

Malaria remains a devastating disease for tropical and subtropical regions. In natural settings, the female Anopheles gambiae mosquito — the major malaria vector — feeds on blood multiple times in her lifespan. Such complex behavior is regularly overlooked when mosquitoes are experimentally infected with malaria parasites, limiting our ability to accurately describe potential effects on transmission.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

In the new study, the researchers examined how additional blood-feeding affects the development and transmission potential of Plasmodium falciparum malaria parasites in An. gambiae females. “We wanted to capture the fact that, in endemic regions, malaria-transmitting mosquitoes are feeding on blood roughly every 2-3 days,” said W. Robert Shaw from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the US.

ALSO READ: Cardiac Issues Including Heart Attack Rise By 50%

“Our study shows that this natural behavior strongly promotes the transmission potential of malaria parasites, in previously unappreciated ways.” The results showed that an additional blood feed three days after infection with P. falciparum accelerates the growth of the malaria parasite, thereby shortening the incubation period required before transmission to humans can occur. (IANS)

Previous articleComputer Models Can Fast Identify Kids With Attention Disorder
Next articleFashion Trends Which May Rule 2021, As Per Experts

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more
India

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Report: Global App Spending Grew By 35%

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Consumers around the globe spent an estimated $407.6 million across Apple's App Store and Google Play, a year-over-year growth of nearly 35 percent from...
Read more

The Oldest Functional Temple Of The World- Mundeshwari Temple

India NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Mundeshwari Temple also spelled as Mundesvari temple is situated on an isolated hill at an elevation of 608 feet in Ramgarh...
Read more

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Recalls Struggling Days Which Has Given Him Success

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalled his days of struggles and said that it has helped him achieve all the success he has today. Nawazuddin started...
Read more

Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book on Gandhi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book hailing Mahatma Gandhi as the "biggest Hindu patriot" on the first day of the new year. On...
Read more

New Drug Delivery To Brain Could Treat Neurological Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has created a nanoparticle platform to facilitate the successful delivery of therapeutic agents to the brain, which could open possibilities...
Read more

Homes Of Top Republican And Democrat Vandalized

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Vandals have targeted the homes of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with graffiti, fake blood, and...
Read more

Researchers Discover Antibiotics Combating Antimicrobial Resistance

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a new class of compounds that combine direct antibiotic killing of pan drug-resistant bacterial pathogens with a simultaneous rapid immune response...
Read more

Some People May Have Autism Without Diagnostic Criteria

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with certain genetic conditions are likely to have significant symptoms of autism such as social and communication difficulties or repetitive behaviors, even if...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada