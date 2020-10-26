Monday, October 26, 2020
Home Entertainment Transparency: Pardarshita Web Series Now At Mx Player
Entertainment

Transparency: Pardarshita Web Series Now At Mx Player

The story of the web series revolves around the chase of political funds (Chanda)

Transparency: Pardarshita
Transparency: Pardarshita is a 7 episode Hindi language documentary series released under the umbrella of Munish Raizada Films from Chicago.

Chicago, 

Transparency: Pardarshita, The Untold Series Of IAC & AAP

Transparency: Pardarshita, which chronicles the chase of a common man from offshore to India is now available exclusively at MX Player for free to watch.

https://www.mxplayer.in/show/watch-transparency-pardarshita-series-online-f377655abfeb0e12c6512046a5835ce1

The series sheds light on the inner workings of Indian Politics and is a real-life political thriller of hype, power games, mind games, and funding games documenting the sentiments of Indians against the Corruption Movement (Anna Andolan) and explores the trajectory of the movement along with the backstage scenarios that lead to subsequent political developments.

Transparency: Pardarshita
Transparency: Pardarshita web series has 7 episodes and 3 melodious songs.

The web series, ’Transparency: Pardarshita,’ is written, produced, and directed by Dr. Munish Raizada which was released earlier this year. 

Transparency: Pardarshita gives an in-depth analysis of the functioning of the Aam Aadmi Party and the story revolves around the chase of political funds (Chanda).

The series also has three melodious songs in store weaved into the narrative.

Transparency: Pardarshita documentary series brings a sharp focus on the machinations of AAP in reference to clean political funding. However, the degradation of its own values by the party led to the carnage of the trust of thousands of people who dream of a corruption-free India.

