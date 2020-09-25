Friday, September 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Transparency: Pradarshita- The Unspoken Story of How Dilli was Cheated by its...
EntertainmentIndiaLead StoryOpinionPolitics

Transparency: Pradarshita- The Unspoken Story of How Dilli was Cheated by its Own

The documentary features three original soundtracks that go well with the themes

0
Transparency: Pradarshita- The unspoken story of how Dilli was cheated by its own.
The documentary Transparency: Pardarshita follows Doctor Munish Raizada as he interviews various political figures, analysts and journalists. Twitter

By Sudisha Limbu

In April this year, Munish Raizada Films debuted Transparency: Pardarshita, a Hindi-language political documentary that talks about the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement that was at its peak in 2011-2012. The documentary follows Doctor Munish Raizada as he interviews various political figures, analysts and journalists who followed the movement closely and saw the genesis of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal. The documentary is an effort towards analyzing the emergence of AAP and to provide a view of the politics that took place behind the curtains of hype, fanfare and glamorized good intentions.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The documentary also features three original soundtracks that go well with the themes it explores over the course of its 6 episodes. For this article, I would like to talk about one soundtrack in particular.

Bol Re Dilli Bol is a well put together song composed by Pravesh Mallick with poignant lyrics by Annu Rizvi, and sung by Kailash Kher, a well-known name in India. The lyrics are directed not towards the listener or the viewer but towards the city of Delhi, the country’s capital that was also the hub of the IAC movement and AAP, as Kher beseeches that Dilli unravel the stories of corruption that it hides in its bosom. The music video for the song shows images of Delhi and the dilapidated state it is in while the lyrics tell the tale of a city that has been cheated and put to shame by its own. [Spoilers ahead] The music video also features snippets of the interviews conducted by Dr. Raizada with various people pointing out the failings of AAP and Kejriwal, while the video itself cuts to images of Kejriwal when the lyrics go Jhooth ka jisne peeta dhol, Khol de uski pol (Expose the one who beats the drum of lies).

Watch the video for Bol Re Dilli Bol here:

Also Read: Thinking of Investing? Your Career May Be the Best Place to Start

Many promises were made during the emergence of AAP concerning efforts to fight corruption and bring about better days for the city and its people, none of which saw the light of day. Eventually AAP, and Kejriwal by extension, did what almost all political parties do once they gain momentum- they exchanged the hopes of those who trusted them for the very things they said they would help fight. When viewed from this standpoint, one realizes that Transparency is an excellent name for the documentary as it provides a holistic analysis of how AAP lost just that (the party eventually removed the list of donors who were funding or providing chanda to the party, which is referenced frequently by the song and the music video) and thereby lost its supporters, and the song does not distract from this message but rather adds nuance to it.

Doctor Raizada is a neonatologist based in Chicago who was at the forefront of the IAC movement and a core member of AAP.

Previous articleThinking of Investing? Your Career May Be the Best Place to Start
Next articleInto The Wild: Bear Grylls’ Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar Sets Record

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Playback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

NewsGram Desk - 0
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also known to as S. P. Balu or S. P. B. was not just an Indian musician or playback singer instead...
Read more
Environment

Weather During Winter Could Increase Spread of COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter brings shorter days and lower temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere, there is a chance we could see more COVID-19 cases. But experts say...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dogs That Sniff Coronavirus Layout Safer Travel: Helsinki

NewsGram Desk - 0
Helsinki Airport is getting creative when it comes to operating safely in the age of COVID-19. Beginning this week, travelers arriving at Finland's busiest...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Playback Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam Dies at 74

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam also known to as S. P. Balu or S. P. B. was not just an Indian musician or playback singer instead...
Read more

Weather During Winter Could Increase Spread of COVID

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As winter brings shorter days and lower temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere, there is a chance we could see more COVID-19 cases. But experts say...
Read more

Dogs That Sniff Coronavirus Layout Safer Travel: Helsinki

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Helsinki Airport is getting creative when it comes to operating safely in the age of COVID-19. Beginning this week, travelers arriving at Finland's busiest...
Read more

Common Diabetes Drug Associated With Lower Heart Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs known as sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors are associated with a lower risk of major heart problems in patients with type 2 diabetes...
Read more

Taapsee Pannu Recalls her First Attempt as a Stand-up Comedian

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared what was going on in her mind before she tried stand-up comedy last year. Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay...
Read more

Into The Wild: Bear Grylls’ Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar Sets Record

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Kumar has set a new record. This time, though, the big-screen superstar has made history on television. The recent episode of British adventurer Bear...
Read more

Transparency: Pradarshita- The Unspoken Story of How Dilli was Cheated by its Own

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sudisha Limbu In April this year, Munish Raizada Films debuted Transparency: Pardarshita, a Hindi-language political documentary that talks about the India Against Corruption (IAC)...
Read more

Thinking of Investing? Your Career May Be the Best Place to Start

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
People love the idea of playing the stock market. The idea that everyone falls in love with is that with relatively low effort, you...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,140FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada