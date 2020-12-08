Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Travel Restrictions Can Be Effective In Controlling Covid19: Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Travel Restrictions Can Be Effective In Controlling Covid19: Study

Countries must first consider local infection figures and epidemic growth rates

0
restrictions
Travel restrictions can be helpful in controlling Covid19. Pixabay

International travel restrictions may only be effective at controlling the spread of Covid-19 when applied in a targeted way, according to research published in The Lancet Public Health journal.

The new study also suggests that travel restrictions can be effective in countries close to a tipping point for exponential growth but not in those where it is already spreading rapidly among the population.

“We recognize that these measures carry a high economic and social cost, so it’s important that governments use travel restrictions in a targeted way,” said Mark Jit from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Before introducing restrictions, they should take into account local infection figures, epidemic growth rates, and the volume of travelers arriving from countries heavily-affected by the virus,” Jit added.

The authors used detailed flight data to compare the number of expected Covid-19 cases arriving from international flights (assuming no travel restrictions) with the number of infections arising from transmission within individual countries.

They produced estimates of international travelers in May and September 2020 based on two scenarios. One scenario used flight data for the same months in 2019 (assuming no reduction in travel numbers) and the other scenario was based on the expected reduction in passenger numbers.

restrictions
These measures carry a high economic and social cost. Pinterest

The numbers of Covid-19 cases and infection rates were estimated using a mathematical model that adjusts recorded cases to take account of asymptomatic and unreported infections.

Had there been no travel restrictions or reduction in travel volumes in May 2020, the imported Covid-19 cases would account for more than 10 percent of infections in the majority of countries (102/136 countries included in the analysis).

By September 2020, had there been no travel restrictions or reduction in travel volumes, imported cases would account for more than 10 percent of infections in only a small number of countries (56/162 countries).

ALSO READ: Job Cuts & Salary Adjustments Not Widespread As Apprehended

The findings indicate that international travel restrictions were most effective at limiting local transmission of the virus during earlier stages of the pandemic. This is because imported cases led to outbreaks in countries with very few – or no – existing cases.

The authors conclude that recommendations about international travel restrictions should not be applied uniformly. Countries must first consider local infection figures and epidemic growth rates, as well as the volume of travelers arriving from countries heavily-affected by Covid-19. (IANS)

Previous articleMount Everest Now Slightly Higher Than It Was Measured Earlier
Next articleIndia In Top 10 Most Spammed Countries In 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

57% Of PC Gamers Find Slow Storage Biggest Pain-Point: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
About 57 percent of PC gamers in India have cited slow storage as a key factor for the poor game experience, said a survey...
Read more
India

India Will Be Ready For 5G Technology Usage In Coming 3 Years

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday said that India will be ready to reap the complete benefits of 5G technology in the...
Read more
India

India In Top 10 Most Spammed Countries In 2020

NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite a reduction in the number of spam calls received, India still made it into the top 10 most spammed countries in 2020, a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

57% Of PC Gamers Find Slow Storage Biggest Pain-Point: Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 57 percent of PC gamers in India have cited slow storage as a key factor for the poor game experience, said a survey...
Read more

India Will Be Ready For 5G Technology Usage In Coming 3 Years

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday said that India will be ready to reap the complete benefits of 5G technology in the...
Read more

India In Top 10 Most Spammed Countries In 2020

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite a reduction in the number of spam calls received, India still made it into the top 10 most spammed countries in 2020, a...
Read more

Travel Restrictions Can Be Effective In Controlling Covid19: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
International travel restrictions may only be effective at controlling the spread of Covid-19 when applied in a targeted way, according to research published in...
Read more

Mount Everest Now Slightly Higher Than It Was Measured Earlier

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It's official. The height of the world's tallest peak is slightly higher than it was measured earlier. On Tuesday, Nepal and China jointly announced...
Read more

Practo Telemedicine Health Plans Grown By 250 Percent

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Leading digital healthcare platform Practo on Tuesday announced that its telemedicine health plans have grown by over 250 percent in the last six months....
Read more

The 10 Most Essential Trends That Happened On Tinder In 2020

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 might have felt like a plot twist we didn't see coming, but members of dating app Tinder didn't write it off....
Read more

‘Kedarkantha’ The Most Opted Destination For Adventure Seekers In Uttarakhand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The winters are here and if you ever dream to walk in the wilderness amid white snow then the Kedarkantha trek is one waiting...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada