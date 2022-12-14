Booked Your New Year 2022 Holiday?

Amanpuri has always been a particular location to celebrate Christmas and usher in the New Year. It was the original "place of serenity" that gave rise to the Aman brand more than 30 years ago. The festive schedule for this season promises to immerse visitors in regular wellness activities, decadent eating occasions, and traditional Thai customs.



The Thai custom of lighting wish lanterns, which is done on the full moon of the 12th month of their lunar calendar, is also open to visitors. Every lantern that illuminates the sea and sky allows one to think about the past and the future while surrounded by the peace that Amanpuri's shore offers.



On New Year's Eve, a gala dinner will lead into a nightlong party with live entertainment, and on January 1, 2022, the New Year will be ushered in with a sumptuous brunch.



Live jazz and Broadway-inspired entertainment will be featured at Amanpuri's legendary New Year's Eve celebration in honour of the recently launched Aman New York. Visitors can go to the resort's steps as the clock ticks down to watch a spectacular fireworks display ring in the New Year. An announcement will be made regarding DJs and unexpected guest appearances while the after party continues at the Pool Terrace.



Soneva Jani, Maldives



Families of all ages and sizes have plenty to look forward to at Soneva Jani's all-new two-storey Den. Featuring a zipline through a cascading waterfall, areas for music, Lego, dressing up and creativity, a soothing sensory room for toddlers, and a hidden hangout for teens where mocktails and music set the scene - there's something for everyone at The Den. Young Sonevians both large and small can join in the Christmas fun with ornament and cupcake-making, carol rehearsals, Christmas-themed movie nights and more, as well as ocean bingo, an island treasure hunt and mocktail masterclasses followed by a pool party for teens.



Soneva Jani - starting USD 6,500 ++ for 1 Bedroom Water Retreat with Slide



Soneva Fushi, Maldives



As 2022 draws to a close, Soneva Fushi's spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations take guests on a So Global So Local gastronomic journey across Soneva Fushi restaurants. A tantalising feast for the senses, the journey winds its way along torch-lit paths to mouth-watering live cooking stations and magical live entertainment. The evening culminates with a countdown to 2023 and a dazzling light show to welcome in the new year - followed by a live band and DJ spinning tunes into the early hours.



Visiting Chefs - Timothy Bilton, Anika Madsen and Paul Svensson will all be hosting exclusive dining events at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani, Maldives throughout Christmas and New Year



Soneva Fushi - starting USD 4,000 ++ for Crusoe with Pool



Soneva Kiri, Maldives



Set sail to explore the beauty of Koh Kood's coastline on a Seven Days, Seven Beaches voyage, which drops anchor at Takhian Beach, one of Thailand's hidden treasures. When evening falls, there will be rum and tapas at So Spirited, a Mediterranean Journey at the beach, and the annual Soneva's Got Talent competition at the Living Room.



Soneva Kiri - starting USD 2,800 ++ for Bayview Pool Villa Suite. (SJ/IANS)