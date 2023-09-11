Six New Land Excursions

Norwegian Cruise Line, the innovator in global cruise travel, has unveiled six new immersive shore excursion categories to help guests uncover more of each destination they visit, including Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

"We are committed to delivering unparalleled experiences across our fleet and the over 400 destinations we visit," said David Herrera, NCL President. "Travelers are looking for more immersive vacations, from longer itineraries to more authentic experiences, which is why together with our destination partners we've created a collection of new on-shore offerings designed to create unforgettable moments for our guests."

