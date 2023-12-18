5 Amazing Amber Cove Shore Excursions for 2024

Amber Cove shore in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic offers cruise passengers a stunning Caribbean gateway to explore the island's vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and thrilling adventures. As you plan your 2024 cruise itinerary, Amber Cove's top-rated shore excursions should be on your radar for an unforgettable experience in the Dominican Republic. Here are five amazing Amber Cove shore excursions to add to your wish lists.

1. Amber Cove port

Amber Cove cruise port provides an attractive gateway to explore Puerto Plata and the northern Dominican Republic. The port features colorful Caribbean-style buildings, lush tropical landscaping with waterfalls, sparkling pools and cabanas, duty-free shops, restaurants, and live entertainment.

Designed exclusively for cruisers, the Amber Cove cruise port area allows you to enjoy some onsite fun or relax before or after your shore excursion. You will have the opportunity to have an aquatic adventure with world-class snorkeling at a protected coral reef amongst colorful fish and sea turtles in clear tropical waters.

Additionally, check out the variety of locally-made souvenirs, handicrafts, coffee, rum, cigars, and more in their marketplace shops. Grab a bite from the numerous dining options ranging from food trucks to upscale waterfront restaurants.

2. Dunas Doradas Dune Buggy & Beach Escape

This exciting excursion starts with an adventurous 25-minute dune buggy ride along massive dunes, offering breathtaking views of the coastline and countryside. Race and bounce through the dunes, admiring this seaside desert landscape's unique geology and formations. Next, arrive at Viva Wyndham Tangerine for a relaxing beach day. Spend time sunbathing on the lounge chairs or dipping in the refreshing pools and swim-up bar.