5 Amazing Amber Cove Shore Excursions for 2024

Amber Cove shore in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic offers cruise passengers a stunning Caribbean gateway to explore the island's vibrant culture, stunning landscapes, and thrilling adventures. As you plan your 2024 cruise itinerary, Amber Cove's top-rated shore excursions should be on your radar for an unforgettable experience in the Dominican Republic. Here are five amazing Amber Cove shore excursions to add to your wish lists.
Amber Cove cruise port provides an attractive gateway to explore Puerto Plata and the northern Dominican Republic. The port features colorful Caribbean-style buildings, lush tropical landscaping with waterfalls, sparkling pools and cabanas, duty-free shops, restaurants, and live entertainment.
Designed exclusively for cruisers, the Amber Cove cruise port area allows you to enjoy some onsite fun or relax before or after your shore excursion. You will have the opportunity to have an aquatic adventure with world-class snorkeling at a protected coral reef amongst colorful fish and sea turtles in clear tropical waters.
Additionally, check out the variety of locally-made souvenirs, handicrafts, coffee, rum, cigars, and more in their marketplace shops. Grab a bite from the numerous dining options ranging from food trucks to upscale waterfront restaurants.
This exciting excursion starts with an adventurous 25-minute dune buggy ride along massive dunes, offering breathtaking views of the coastline and countryside. Race and bounce through the dunes, admiring this seaside desert landscape's unique geology and formations. Next, arrive at Viva Wyndham Tangerine for a relaxing beach day. Spend time sunbathing on the lounge chairs or dipping in the refreshing pools and swim-up bar.
Get ready for an unforgettable eco-adventure at the unique Monkey Jungle Park, combining a thrilling zipline canopy tour with horseback riding through secluded jungle trails. Your day begins by suiting up with top-quality gear and receiving in-depth safety instruction from expert guides before taking on seven zip lines crisscrossing the park. Admire spectacular treetop views of the lush valley forests and coastlines while zooming over canyons and rivers.
Then, cross a towering suspension bridge hoisting you high above the jungle floor for top-down views. After an adrenaline-packed morning, replenish with a typical Dominican lunch buffet. Next is the horseback riding portion to remote park areas inaccessible on foot—Trek through tropical botanical gardens, coffee plantations, and exotic fruit orchards.
Several stopovers are made to interact with spider monkeys in their natural habitat and study conservation efforts for their vulnerable species. Sample freshly roasted Dominican coffee and organic cacao before returning to Amber Cove after an amazing eco-adventure.
Embark on a fun-filled safari-style excursion through the rugged backcountry surrounding Puerto Plata via custom monster trucks. Feel the adrenaline rush while navigating steep inclines, plunging into valleys, and bumping over rough roads with no guardrails for an immersive open-air thrill ride.
Make several photo stopovers at high mountain lookouts providing stunning vistas of Puerto Plata, Maimon Bay, and the northern coastline landscapes. Pass through small villages and interact with warm locals, giving you an authentic slice of life in the Dominican Republic.
Stop at gorgeous botanical gardens displaying the island's diverse flora and fauna. Swing by an organic chocolate plantation and sample handmade artisanal chocolate derived from locally grown cacao. Continue to a coffee plantation and cigar factory to gain first-hand knowledge of key Dominican exports and industries. With an experienced driver-guide at your side, it's an off-road adventure suitable for all ages that provides excellent outdoor fun paired with cultural insight.
Situated just 15 minutes from Amber Cove lies one of the Caribbean’s most prized natural attractions – the magnificent 27 Waterfalls. This guided hiking tour first takes you through the stunning lower falls section, stopping for refreshing swims in crystal clear pool after pool nestled underneath thunderous waterfalls of all shapes and sizes.
Ascend into the rainforest wilderness of the Upper Falls region with stops for swimming and photos alongside some of the most spectacular cascades as you climb ever higher. Nestled within the dense jungle vegetation, uncover hidden lagoons and natural waterslides pouring into gorgeous aquamarine pools prime for swimming.
Then thrill seekers and nature lovers alike will rejoice in tubing back down the Bajabonico River through smooth Class I-II rapids with the lush canyon walls and towering waterfalls providing jaw-dropping scenery. With swimming, hiking, and river tubing rolled into one fantastic jungle adventure, it's a shore excursion not to miss from Amber Cove.
With its stunning mountain landscapes, pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and unique adventures, the Puerto Plata region offers memorable experiences for all cruisers. As you plan your warm-weather Caribbean getaway in 2024, explore this northern coast of the Dominican Republic by booking epic shore excursions directly from Amber Cove.
Whether you seek heart-pumping action riding dune buggies, zip lining over the jungle, hidden sea caves, or simply relaxing at an all-inclusive beach resort, Amber Cove is the perfect shore trip. Each of these top-rated and highly recommended excursions offers a delightful way to experience Puerto Plata and create lasting vacation memories coming ashore from your cruise.