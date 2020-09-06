Sunday, September 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Traveling by Bus Amid Pandemic? Find Out the Do's and Don'ts
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryTravel

Traveling by Bus Amid Pandemic? Find Out the Do’s and Don’ts

Experts suggest that Covid-19 is here to stay and hence it is up to all of us to keep it at bay by strictly adhering to and following all the precautions and guidelines

0
Covid-19: Do's and don'ts of bus travel
As we implement and adapt to new standards of safety, here are some of the do's and don'ts of bus travel. Unspalsh

By Siddhi Jain 

As inter-city bus services resume gradually, the opportunity to travel comes as a huge relief to millions of people across the country. However, there will be a significant difference in the way we look at bus travel going forward.

Experts suggest that Covid-19 is here to stay and hence it is up to all of us to keep it at bay by strictly adhering to and following all the precautions and guidelines on safety, social distancing and personal hygiene. While travelling is inevitable for most people, there are clearly laid out guidelines that, when followed diligently, will help check the spread of infection and keep inter-city bus travel.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“With Unlock 4.0 underway, the nation is on its path to establishing normalcy in every respect, including travel. It is the responsibility of all stakeholders in the bus travel ecosystem to follow the safety guidelines to keep Covid-19 at bay and work together to make bus travel safe for everyone during these times,” Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus told IANSlife.

Covid-19: Do's and don'ts of bus travel
Book bus tickets online to avoid unnecessary contact. Unspalsh

As we implement and adapt to new standards of safety, the online bus ticketing platform shares some of the do’s and don’ts of bus travel:

Do’s:

  1. Book bus tickets online to avoid unnecessary contact
  2. Always carry your own face masks and hand sanitizers
  3. Ensure your temperature is normal prior to any trip
  4. Always wear your masks when inside the bus and ensure you cover your nose properly
  5. Make sure to sanitize hands regularly, especially before entering a bus and after exiting
  6. Use tissues while sneezing and coughing
  7. Sneeze or cough into upper sleeve if you run out of tissues
  8. Bring your own linen, blankets and water bottles for long distance or overnight journeys
  9. Download Aarogya Setu app (Highly recommended)
  10. Be up to date on guidelines issued by the state you are travelling from and the state you are travelling to.

Covid-19: Do's and don'ts of bus travel
Do not travel if you are feeling unwell or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Unspalsh

Also Read: Indians Have a Never-Ending Appetite for Love Stories: Romance Author Ravinder Singh

Don’ts:

  1. Do not travel if you are feeling unwell or are displaying symptoms of COVID-19
  2. Do not touch your face, nose and mouth often
  3. Do not take off your mask unless necessary while inside the bus
  4. Do not touch grab rails, switches, knobs, headrests, armrests if possible
  5. Do not discard tissues/disposable masks/gloves or any other protective gear inside the bus

To counter Covid-19, it is paramount to inculcate a culture of responsible travelling among passengers. All it takes is a little discipline and responsible behaviuor, which when exhibited collectively, can make a huge difference not only to the ongoing efforts in containing the virus but also to make bus travel a safe experience for everyone. (IANS)

Previous articleIndians Have a Never-Ending Appetite for Love Stories: Romance Author Ravinder Singh
Next articleAyurveda May Help Students Deal With Exam, Result Stress

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Life on Earth Could Have Sprung From Bacteria From Space: Researchers

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers in Japan have provided more evidence supporting the theory that all life on Earth could have sprung from bacteria that landed on the...
Read more

Researchers Develop Method to Improve “Anti-Solar” Panels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study suggests researchers have developed a method to significantly improve “anti-solar” panels - a new clean, sustainable way to generate energy at...
Read more

Facebook Unveils AR Headset Which Gives Users “Perceptual Superpowers”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has unveiled a new prototype of Augmented Reality (AR) glasses that amplify what the wearer aims to hear and silence everything else around. According...
Read more

Everything You Must Know About Shankha

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The sound of the Conch Shell or Shankha plays an important role when something significant begins in Sanatana Dharma (Hindu Dharma) and Buddhism. It...
Read more

Astronomers Discovers Evidence of First Intermediate-Size Black Hole

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Astronomers say they have discovered evidence of the first intermediate-size black hole, created by the merger of two smaller black holes. Up to this point,...
Read more

Films Messing With Defence Forces is Not Cool

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani Since the time Sacred Games released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix, there has been a debate on whether the content on...
Read more

Know More About National Yoga Awareness Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Yearly, the goal of September is known to carry out the Yoga Awareness Month campaign. The campaign takes place in order to educate the general...
Read more

The Safety Of Workers Depend On Viral Transport Medium

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the healthcare personnel -- especially sample collectors -- who are getting infected increasingly and putting their life at risk, experts on Sunday have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x