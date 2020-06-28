Sunday, June 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government
Lead StoryPolitics

Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

The State government launches its massive tree plantation drive by planting 25 crore saplings

0
The Gorakhpur forest division is among the nine conductive zones of the state where the trees agro-climatic diversity gardens will be developed.
The Gorakhpur forest division is among the nine conductive zones of the state where the agro-climatic diversity gardens will be developed. Pixabay

The trees associated with Lord Ram, Gautam Buddha, and Guru Nanak Dev will be planted in three gardens in the Gorakhpur division next month when the UP government launches its massive tree plantation drive by planting 25 crore saplings.

“Trees like Saal, Jamun, Peepal, Bargad, Khirni are associated with Gautam Buddha and will be planted in the Guru Vatika. Many plants mentioned in the holy books of Sikhs –Reetha sahib, Tili Saheb, and Ber Saheb — which are associated with Guru Nanak Dev, will also get space in the garden,” said Avinash Kumar, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO).

Follow us on Facebook for more updates from us!!

The Gorakhpur forest division is among the nine conductive zones of the state where the agro-climatic diversity gardens will be developed.

A Nakshatra Vatika will be developed in a 100-meter space where 27 saplings will be planted. There will be a separate garden of medicinal plants.

The Uttar Pradesh government had secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records last year by planting 22 crore saplings in a day
The Uttar Pradesh government had secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records last year by planting 22 crore saplings in a day. Pixabay

“Gorakhpur forest division and the state forest department have already started collecting saplings. Saplings of medicinal values will be planted only after the advice of experts,” said the DFO.

“So far, 150 saplings of different species have been collected, and soon we will get the rest of the species,” he said.

The saplings of as many as 201 species will be planted in a day in July. These will be planted in a five-hectare garden in the Farenda range in Maharajganj district of the Gorakhpur division.

However, the date of the inauguration of the gardens is yet to be finalized.

Also Read: LGBT Community in Mexico Conducts World’s Largest Online Pride Event

The Yogi government has decided to plant 25 crore saplings in July this year with an aim to increase the green cover of the state.

The Uttar Pradesh government had secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records last year by planting 22 crore saplings in a day. (IANS)

Previous articleBollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more
Lead Story

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more
Entertainment

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The trees associated with Lord Ram, Gautam Buddha, and Guru Nanak Dev will be planted in three gardens in the Gorakhpur division next month...
Read more

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

Obesity in Children and The Need to Restrict it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Childhood Obesity is fast becoming a major health problem. In most cases, it is a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and it might lead...
Read more

TB, Measles, Polio Vaccines Might Provide Protection From COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, scientists are testing whether shots already in use for other diseases might provide some...
Read more

The Stars Who Contribute in Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aditi Roy "Gaming is for nerds," a myth long ingrained in us. Gone are the days when gaming was associated with negative connotations, and...
Read more

Industrial Profits of China Drop 19% Between January-May 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 19.3 per cent year on year between January and May this year due to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada