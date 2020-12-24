The only way to move forward is to leave something behind. With 2021 around the corner, everyone wants to forget their woes and look forward to a bright and cheery future. After witnessing the worst shut down ever, the F&B industry is getting back to its feet by adopting means to adhere to the new normal.

Leveraging the pool of data from its B2B platform, Dineout has come up with the expected trends in the F&B industry by 2021. These are the result of an analysis of more than 15000 restaurants using inresto’s Contactless Dining suite of products.

The Pandemic has transformed every aspect of the F&B industry. These trends are set to dominate the industry and equip restaurants to stay ahead of the curve in the coming years. From Cloud Kitchens to Staycations with Dineout’s latest white paper:

Digital Menu

As the consumer is seeking higher safety and hygiene measures at the restaurants, the adoption of the digital menu is becoming the new normal that supports social distancing within the restaurant. As per Dineout’s latest whitepaper, the Digital menu has infiltrated about 50 percent of the market and projected to grow 90 percent by 2021. Restaurants adopting digital ways in daily operations like a digital menu, digital payments, digital feedback, and technology to communicate with their customers will be successful.

Takeaway and Delivery services

Restaurants are expanding their offerings to takeaway and delivery services keeping with the changing trends to cater to the new demands of the consumers. Takeaways and deliveries will gain prime focus post COVID era for restaurants to stay financially viable amid strict social distancing norms. These services will continue to garner undivided attention and grow exponentially by 15 percent & 30.55 percent respectively.

Budding Home Chefs

Pandemic has led to a surge in demand for home-cooked food and a consequent rise in demand for food prepared by local home cooks and bakers. Dineout report indicates a further rise in number by 4X in 2021.

Cloud kitchens

Increasing trends of delivery and takeaway, fast-paced lifestyles, and changed consumer behavior has further driven the rise of Cloud kitchens in India. At the moment it holds a 13 percent market share and is expected to expand to approximately 30 percent in the coming year.

Healthier Food Choices

Consumers are now more careful than ever while making food choices. There is a paradigm shift in food consumption from comfort food to healthy dishes and more vegetarian options. The report suggested that 45 percent of young adults will make healthier food choices by 2021. The study has revealed some interesting insights into the parallel side of the industry.

Staycation is the new buzzword and has given the industry an alternate source for revenue generation. Staycation & Workation combined will rule 80 percent of the market by 2021. Similarly, drive-in theaters struggling to make a mark in the pre-covid area will see a surge of 12 percent in the coming years. (IANS)