Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

Dress up in Tri-colour this Republic Day

Here are some fashion tips to help you look your best this Republic Day. Pixabay

Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some fashion tips to help you look your best this Republic Day.

White Ethnic Outfit

Looking for some elements that just elevate your look? Well, you can never go wrong with a white kurta. White is a color of class and you can just ace it with white pants and go for an all-white look. You can never fail to serve a look in a white ethnic kurta. It will also give you a patriotic feeling. Stand out with boldness in white Kurti. Keep reading to complete your look with a white kurta.

Scarfs or Dupatta

Any orange scarf/muffler or dupatta would add the right amount of elegance and chic to your look. Men can wear their white kurta with an orange shawl or muffler and women can pull off the look with an orange tint dupatta or scarf. What’s better than the orange color on Republic Day?

Sneakers

No look can be complete without a handsome pair of sneakers. No matter what you are wearing, where you are going, Sneakers just never go out of style. Pairing your kurta with sneakers will give you the millennial touch and help you look out of the box. But not to forget we are creating this look for republic day so might as well add some color to our look. Skechers newly launched UNO collection is a perfect fit for our republic day look. Complete your look with saffron, white or blue sneakers.

Hoodie

Graphic printed hoodies are in fashion and are available in various different styles and patterns. One can also customize their hoodie and can get their favorite character of their favorite show printed on their hoodie. Midnight law is one of the websites that have cool hoodies at affordable prices. Complete your look with a comfortable hoodie and say bye-bye to this winter 2020. (IANS)

