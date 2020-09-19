Saturday, September 19, 2020
Tripura CM Biplab Deb Launches Bamboo Cookies And Honey To Boost Immunity

Bamboo cookies, honey bottles to boost immunity for Tripura people

0
Bamboo
Cookies, bottles made of bamboo launch in Tripura to boost immunity, livelihood.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday launched bamboo cookies and bamboo made honey bottles that will help in boosting people’s immunity and livelihood as well.

Deb, who is also holding the Health, Industries and Commerce Departments, later in a tweet said : “On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, launched bamboo cookies and bamboo made honey bottle.

Cookies and honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many and fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”

After launching the cookies and honey bottles developed by the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI), he told the media that both the new products would boost the people’s immunity and livelihood as well.

Bamboo
Modern research has revealed that bamboo shoots have a number of health benefits: improving appetite and digestion, weight loss, and curing cardiovascular diseases and cancer. The shoots are reported to have anticancer, antibacterial, and antiviral activity. IANS

BCDI’s Tripura head Avinav Kant said that the cookies are made from the shoots of “Muli Bamboo”, available in abundance in Tripura and other northeastern states.

The “Muli Bamboo”, with the scientific name “Melocanna Baccifera”, is rich with various vitamins and other healthy ingredients.

He said as the Muli Bamboo’s nutritional value is very high, the cookies would be very healthy foodstuff in this Covid-19 induced situation.

“The bamboo cookies and honey bottles market value and demand would be very high in the Indian and international markets. This would also be very beneficial for the livelihood of huge number of people,” Avinav Kant told the media. He said that as the Prime Minister has been highlighting “vocal for local”, the newly developed products are very suitable for the mission and vision.

Also Read: 99% Of Bollywood On Drugs Is An Incorrect Generalisation: Actress Shweta Tripathi

The official said that “Muli Bamboo” shoots are harvested from forest area and it is very natural and organic while the shoots are very tasty and local people specially the tribals prefers them and traditionally consume them on numerous ways.

The BCDI was set up in 1974 in Agartala by Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) with an objective to develop proper techniques for treatment and preservation of cane and handicraft items by using suitable chemical and lacquer to protect them from insects, fungus and to disseminate this techniques to the various pockets of these craft by giving practical demonstration. (IANS)

