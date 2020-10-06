Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram Take Steps to Protect Endangered Clouded Leopard
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram Take Steps to Protect Endangered Clouded Leopard

In India, clouded leopards are restricted to the country's northeast region

0
Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram to protect endangered Clouded Leopard (Wildlife Week Special)
According to an official document, Mizoram's Dampa Tiger Reserve holds the distinction of housing the highest number of clouded leopards in Southeast Asia. Unsplash

By Sujit Chakraborty

Three northeastern states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram — are taking steps to protect the endangered clouded leopard, which was listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In India, clouded leopards are restricted to the country’s northeast region — the eastern Himalayas, the Assam valley, and the hills south of the Brahmaputra.

According to an official document, Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve holds the distinction of housing the highest number of clouded leopards in Southeast Asia.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The density of population of clouded leopards, locally known as “Kelral”, is 5.14 per 100 sq km in the reserve, situated along the Mizoram-Bangladesh and Tripura. A Forest officials said that in 2018, India added clouded leopards to its recovery programme for critically endangered species to aid more research and strengthen conservation efforts.

“The state animal of Meghalaya, the Clouded Leopard, a beautiful spotted cat, is a majestic sight to watch. Sadly, it has been declared vulnerable by the IUCN. Let us work towards preserving such rare species,”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted on the occasion of the ongoing wildlife week.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram to protect endangered Clouded Leopard (Wildlife Week Special)
A Forest officials said that in 2018, India added clouded leopards to its recovery programme for critically endangered species to aid more research. Unsplash

Meghalaya wildlife officials said that they have taken steps to protect the habitats of the Clouded Leopard and their captive breeding.

The officials said that the Indian Olympic Association is considering holding the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2023 and the Meghalaya state animal ‘Clouded Leopard’ has been chosen as the mascot for the National Games.

“Besides the governmental steps, we are trying to make people conscious about the significance of the conservation of the endangered clouded Leopard,” a Meghalaya forest official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Tripura’s Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Clouded Leopard National Park have also taken a series of steps for captive breeding of the species in the zoo. “Following the guidelines of the Zoo Authority of India, we have started the process of captive breeding in the zoo situated inside the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary and Clouded Leopard National Park,” Wildlife Warden Biplab Datta told IANS.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: उम्मीद है, आने वाले मैचों में ऐसा ही प्रदर्शन जारी रख सकेंगे : धोनी

He said that among the zoos in the country, the highest number of 9 Clouded Leopard is in the Sepahijala zoo (in western Tripura). “There are at least five wild Clouded Leopards in the Sepahijala Wildlife Sanctuary,” Datta claimed.

Wildlife scientists and the Mizoram Forest Department indicate that clouded leopard density in Dampa Tiger Reserve is perhaps the highest among forests of South and South-East Asia where the species is found.

The state’s Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department in recent years placed several camera traps at different places across the Dampa Tiger Reserve, which captured the clouded leopards 84 times. Wildlife expert Apurba Kumar Dey said that like the clouded leopard, much of the wildlife in India’s northeast remains elusive, poorly understood, and inadequately protected.

Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram to protect endangered Clouded Leopard (Wildlife Week Special)
Wildlife activists said that the habitats of leopards and other wild animals have been shrinking over the decades due to encroachment by the people leading to man-animal conflict. Unsplash

A six-year-old boy was recently mauled to death by a leopard in Maligaon, on the outskirts of Assam’s main city of Guwahati. Maligaon, headquarters of the North East Frontier Railways and a place prone to human-leopard conflicts, comes in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area, which encircles several big hills and seven reserve forest areas.

Earlier also several people were injured after being attacked by leopards in Maligaon and the adjoining areas. Wildlife activists said that the habitats of leopards and other wild animals have been shrinking over the decades due to encroachment by the people leading to man-animal conflict.

Also Read: 26 Animals Could be Susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

There have also been incidents in the recent past when angry mobs killed leopards and other wild animals. Wildlife activist Mubina Akhtar said that the hills are where the leopards live but people have been encroaching upon their habitats.

“There are seven reserve forest areas adjoining Guwahati city. The forest department has neither demarcated them properly nor has it put up any signs or notice boards, resulting in encroachment of forest land,” Akhtar told IANS over phone.

She said: “Since 2010, men and wild animal conflicts are rising in Guwahati areas. However, authorities are doing nothing to stop such incidents.” (IANS)

Previous articleAparshakti Khurana on Songs he Wrote and Composed During Lockdown
Next articleSafety Measures and Precautions for Patients While Visiting a Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more
Education

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

Mustard Oil: An Entrusted Immunity Booster

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a slew of Indian manufacturers have been advertising food products ranging from muesli and breakfast cereal to...
Read more

COVID Causing Heavy Mental Health Toll in People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy mental health toll even on people...
Read more

Autumn Skincare Kit: A Rescue For All The Skin Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Autumn has officially arrived- Chilly mornings, shorter days and fallen leaves are all our way now. We all dream of flawless and...
Read more

Delhi Film Group On Extension Of Cinema Closure

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an order that cinema exhibition in the Capital will not resume on October 15, despite a Union...
Read more

Sunny Deol On Bobby Deol’s Silver Jubilee In Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood and his elder brother, action star Sunny Deol, fondly recalls seeing him grow up in the film...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada