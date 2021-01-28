Thursday, January 28, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Triyuginarayan Temple: A Hidden Treasure Of Uttarakhand
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Triyuginarayan Temple: A Hidden Treasure Of Uttarakhand

The temple is situated 12 km from Sonprayag via a motorable road

0
Triyuginarayan Temple
Triyuginarayan Temple, Uttarakhand. Flickr

What sets Uttarakhand apart is the religious inheritance that comes with the famous religious temples located in the state. While most people are aware of Chardham, Uttarakhand is a hidden treasure for various religious shrines.

One such venerated temple is the Triyuginarayan or Trijugi Narayan temple dedicated to the preserver, Lord Vishnu located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. This place is perched at an elevation of 1,980 m above sea level and offers panoramic views of snow-covered mountains of the beauteous Garhwal region. The architecture of the temple resembles that of the Kedarnath shrine. The temple is the source of spirituality for both Shaiv and Vaishnav community.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj says the temple is one of the valuable religious heritage of Uttarakhand. “It is emerging as one of the main wedding destinations in Uttarakhand due to its historical importance and sanctity,” he informs.

Triyuginarayan Temple
The temple is the source of spirituality for both Shiva and Vaishnav community. Flickr

The temple is famous as the site where Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. An eternal flame burning in front of the temple is said to have been a witness to this notable wedding. Its sanctum houses a silver idol of Lord Vishnu, accompanied by idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Badrinarayan, Goddess Sita, Lord Ramachandra, and Lord Kubera. The Brahma Shila in front of the temple marks the exact place of the wedding. Four sacred ponds called the Rudra Kund for bathing, Vishnu Kund for cleansing, Brahma Kund for sipping water, and Saraswati Kund for offering libations are also located in the temple premises.

ALSO READ: National Tourism Day: Celebrating The Love Of Travel And Tourism

It is believed that couples who solemnize their weddings at the temple have the divine bond of seven births. Pratishtha and Deepak, a couple from Mumbai who visited the temple, say: “Although we’re not from Uttarakhand, we have always been mesmerized by the beauty of the state. We are planning to get married in the Triyuginarayan temple of Uttarakhand next year and will look into the planning part soon.”

The temple is situated 12 km from Sonprayag via a motorable road. Alternatively, tourists can take a short trek of 5 km through Sonprayag on the Guttur – Kedarnath bridle path that crosses through a thick forest. The trekking distance from Kedarnath Temple to Triyuginarayan is about 25 km. (IANS)

Previous articleNon-Surgical Cosmetic Treatments Leads To Psychological Benefits For An Individual
Next articleStudy: Covid19 Affected The Mental And Emotional Well Being Of Doctors

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Men should Be Allies To Women: Nakuul Mehta

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has pledged his support to a campaign that encourages men not to be "silent spectators to violations of women...
Read more
Lead Story

Indians Feel AI Enhances Consumer Experience

NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 per cent Indian consumers agree that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to provide better customer experience, improve brand reputation, and increase...
Read more
Entertainment

Filmmaker Arati Kadav Does Not Believe In Censorship Of Digital Content

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav does not believe in censorship of digital content. She believes the idea would snatch away the power of being fearless from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Men should Be Allies To Women: Nakuul Mehta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta has pledged his support to a campaign that encourages men not to be "silent spectators to violations of women...
Read more

Indians Feel AI Enhances Consumer Experience

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
About 84 per cent Indian consumers agree that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to provide better customer experience, improve brand reputation, and increase...
Read more

Filmmaker Arati Kadav Does Not Believe In Censorship Of Digital Content

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Arati Kadav does not believe in censorship of digital content. She believes the idea would snatch away the power of being fearless from...
Read more

Google Maps Improves Discoverability In Indian Languages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google Maps on Wednesday said it has incorporated an ensemble of learning models that automatically transliterate the names of points of interest (POIs) to...
Read more

Study: Covid19 Affected The Mental And Emotional Well Being Of Doctors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the mental and emotional well-being of doctors, with female physicians and those in critical care and infectious disease...
Read more

Triyuginarayan Temple: A Hidden Treasure Of Uttarakhand

India NewsGram Desk - 0
What sets Uttarakhand apart is the religious inheritance that comes with the famous religious temples located in the state. While most people are aware...
Read more

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatments Leads To Psychological Benefits For An Individual

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Non-surgical cosmetic treatments which are minimally invasive procedures aim to improve a person's appearance, self-esteem, and self-confidence. Every individual wishes to look good and...
Read more

Chicago Bears Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson Can Transform Team Into Super Bowl Contenders

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY EVGENY KRINITSYN` While the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to contest Super Bowl LV (February 7), Deshaun Watson’s trade future is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada