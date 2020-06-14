Try These Irresistible Gin Delights At Home

We can’t resist taking World Gin day celebrations into Sunday! If our last set of cocktails impressed you enough, then you’d be more than happy to try out this new list shared by master distiller Desmond Payne from the house of Beefeater, London. Enjoy the flavor of an original recipe featuring 6 botanicals drinks with bold juniper, zesty Seville Orange and Lemon Peel:

Beefeater Collins

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

25 ml Lime Juice

15 ml Sugar syrup

Soda to top

To Garnish

Lemon wedge/ Lemon peel spiral

Glass

Collins/ Highball

METHOD

1. Shake the gin, lime and sugar syrup in a shaker with ice.

2. Strain into the chilled Collins glass filled with ice and a lemon peel spiral.

3. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon wedge

Beefeater Mango Cooler

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

60 ml Mango Puree

25 ml Lemon juice

Top with Soda

To Garnish

1 wedge fresh mango/ orange

Glass

Highball/ Collins

METHOD

1. Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.

2. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice.

3. Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango.

Beefeater Passion-tini

INGREDIENTS

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

60 ml Passion-fruit juice or Pulp from

11/2 fresh passion-fruits

5 ml lime juice

5-10 ml Sugar syrup (depending on how

sour the passionfruit is)

To Garnish

Wedge or half a passion fruit (fresh)

Glass

Martini/ Coupe

METHOD

1. Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.

2. Fine-strain into the chilled martini or coupe glass.

3. Garnish with a passionfruit wedge or half.

Beefeater Snapper

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

180 ml tomato juice

20 ml lemon juice

5 ml hot sauce/ tabasco/ sriracha

5 ml Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch chili powder

1 pinch cumin powder

1/4 tsp celery salt (or regular salt)

1/4 tsp crushed black pepper

1 pinch garlic powder (optional)

Splash of olive brine (optional)

1 pinch horseradish (optional)

To Garnish

1 celery stalk

1 dill pickle

2 stuffed green olives

1 wedge lemon

5-10 ice cubes

Glass

Highball/ Collins

METHOD

1. Shake all the ingredients in a shaker.

2. Pour into a tall glass.

3. Garnish with celery, the pickle, green olives and lemon

Beefeater Pina Tonic

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml Pineapple Juice

10 ml Lemon juice

Top with Tonic water

To Garnish

1 wedge fresh pineapple

Glass

Highball/ Collins

METHOD

1. Fill a tall glass with ice.

2. Pour the gin, pineapple juice and lemon juice over the ice and stir briefly.

3. Top with tonic, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple.

Beefeater & IT

INGREDIENTS

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml Martini Rosso/ Sweet vermouth

1 dash Orange bitters/ bitters

To Garnish

Orange peel/ orange half moon

Glass

Old fashioned/ rocks/ whiskey glass

METHOD

1. Stir all the ingredients with ice.

2. Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice.

3. Garnish with orange peel or a half-moon. (IANS)