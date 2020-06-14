Try These Irresistible Gin Delights At Home

We can’t resist taking World Gin day celebrations into Sunday! If our last set of cocktails impressed you enough, then you’d be more than happy to try out this new list shared by master distiller Desmond Payne from the house of Beefeater, London. Enjoy the flavor of an original recipe featuring 6 botanicals drinks with bold juniper, zesty Seville Orange and Lemon Peel:
Beefeater Collins
INGREDIENTS
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
25 ml Lime Juice
15 ml Sugar syrup
Soda to top
To Garnish
Lemon wedge/ Lemon peel spiral
Glass
Collins/ Highball
METHOD
1. Shake the gin, lime and sugar syrup in a shaker with ice.
2. Strain into the chilled Collins glass filled with ice and a lemon peel spiral.
3. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon wedge
Beefeater Mango Cooler
INGREDIENTS
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
60 ml Mango Puree
25 ml Lemon juice
Top with Soda
To Garnish
1 wedge fresh mango/ orange
Glass
Highball/ Collins
METHOD
1. Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.
2. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice.
3. Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango.
Beefeater Passion-tini
INGREDIENTS
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
60 ml Passion-fruit juice or Pulp from
11/2 fresh passion-fruits
5 ml lime juice
5-10 ml Sugar syrup (depending on how
sour the passionfruit is)
To Garnish
Wedge or half a passion fruit (fresh)
Glass
Martini/ Coupe
METHOD
1. Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.
2. Fine-strain into the chilled martini or coupe glass.
3. Garnish with a passionfruit wedge or half.
Beefeater Snapper
INGREDIENTS
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
180 ml tomato juice
20 ml lemon juice
5 ml hot sauce/ tabasco/ sriracha
5 ml Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch chili powder
1 pinch cumin powder
1/4 tsp celery salt (or regular salt)
1/4 tsp crushed black pepper
1 pinch garlic powder (optional)
Splash of olive brine (optional)
1 pinch horseradish (optional)
To Garnish
1 celery stalk
1 dill pickle
2 stuffed green olives
1 wedge lemon
5-10 ice cubes
Glass
Highball/ Collins
METHOD
1. Shake all the ingredients in a shaker.
2. Pour into a tall glass.
3. Garnish with celery, the pickle, green olives and lemon
Beefeater Pina Tonic
INGREDIENTS
60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml Pineapple Juice
10 ml Lemon juice
Top with Tonic water
To Garnish
1 wedge fresh pineapple
Glass
Highball/ Collins
METHOD
1. Fill a tall glass with ice.
2. Pour the gin, pineapple juice and lemon juice over the ice and stir briefly.
3. Top with tonic, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple.
Beefeater & IT
INGREDIENTS
45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
30 ml Martini Rosso/ Sweet vermouth
1 dash Orange bitters/ bitters
To Garnish
Orange peel/ orange half moon
Glass
Old fashioned/ rocks/ whiskey glass
METHOD
1. Stir all the ingredients with ice.
2. Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice.
3. Garnish with orange peel or a half-moon. (IANS)