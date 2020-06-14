Sunday, June 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Try These Irresistible Gin Delights At Home
Lead StoryLife Style

Try These Irresistible Gin Delights At Home

Take World Gin day celebrations on Sunday to another level with these cocktails to save your day

0
cocktails Gin
These Gin delights on World Gin day will take the celebrations to another level. Pixabay

We can’t resist taking World Gin day celebrations into Sunday! If our last set of cocktails impressed you enough, then you’d be more than happy to try out this new list shared by master distiller Desmond Payne from the house of Beefeater, London. Enjoy the flavor of an original recipe featuring 6 botanicals drinks with bold juniper, zesty Seville Orange and Lemon Peel:

Beefeater Collins

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

25 ml Lime Juice

15 ml Sugar syrup

Soda to top

To Garnish

Lemon wedge/ Lemon peel spiral

Glass

Collins/ Highball

METHOD

1. Shake the gin, lime and sugar syrup in a shaker with ice.

2. Strain into the chilled Collins glass filled with ice and a lemon peel spiral.

3. Top with soda and garnish with a lemon wedge

Gin drinks
Enjoy botanical-infused gin delights at home. Pixabay

Beefeater Mango Cooler

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

60 ml Mango Puree

25 ml Lemon juice

Top with Soda

To Garnish

1 wedge fresh mango/ orange

Glass

Highball/ Collins

METHOD

1. Shake the gin, mango puree and lemon juice in a shaker with ice.

2. Pour into a tall glass filled with ice.

3. Top with soda, stir and garnish with fresh mango.

Beefeater Passion-tini

INGREDIENTS

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

60 ml Passion-fruit juice or Pulp from

11/2 fresh passion-fruits

5 ml lime juice

5-10 ml Sugar syrup (depending on how

sour the passionfruit is)

To Garnish

Wedge or half a passion fruit (fresh)

Glass

Martini/ Coupe

METHOD

1. Shake all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.

2. Fine-strain into the chilled martini or coupe glass.

3. Garnish with a passionfruit wedge or half.

Beefeater Snapper

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

180 ml tomato juice

20 ml lemon juice

5 ml hot sauce/ tabasco/ sriracha

5 ml Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch chili powder

1 pinch cumin powder

1/4 tsp celery salt (or regular salt)

1/4 tsp crushed black pepper

1 pinch garlic powder (optional)

Splash of olive brine (optional)

1 pinch horseradish (optional)

To Garnish

1 celery stalk

1 dill pickle

2 stuffed green olives

1 wedge lemon

5-10 ice cubes

Glass

Highball/ Collins

METHOD

1. Shake all the ingredients in a shaker.

2. Pour into a tall glass.

3. Garnish with celery, the pickle, green olives and lemon

Gin cocktails
These Gin delights will up the level of your gathering. Pixabay

Beefeater Pina Tonic

INGREDIENTS

60 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml Pineapple Juice

10 ml Lemon juice

Top with Tonic water

To Garnish

1 wedge fresh pineapple

Glass

Highball/ Collins

METHOD

1. Fill a tall glass with ice.

2. Pour the gin, pineapple juice and lemon juice over the ice and stir briefly.

3. Top with tonic, stir and garnish with fresh pineapple.

For more news updates follow Newsgram on LinkedIn

Beefeater & IT

INGREDIENTS

45 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

30 ml Martini Rosso/ Sweet vermouth

1 dash Orange bitters/ bitters

To Garnish

Orange peel/ orange half moon

Glass

Old fashioned/ rocks/ whiskey glass

Also Read: Yoga In the Times Of A World Pandemic Can Be A Saviour

METHOD

1. Stir all the ingredients with ice.

2. Strain into a chilled old fashioned glass filled with ice.

3. Garnish with orange peel or a half-moon. (IANS)

Previous articleInternational Satellite Providing Most Accurate Sea Level Data Completes Testing
Next articleNot Wearing Face Mask Increases Covid-19 Risk: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Here’s a Pet Parents Guide For Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon is advancing in parts of India, and pet parents are certainly relieved as the monsoon showers begin and heat recedes. But, in this...
Read more
Lead Story

1 in 3 Young US Adults Report No Sexual Activity in One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last 20 years, sexual inactivity has increased among US men in such a way that approximately 1 in 3 men aged 18...
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

NewsGram Desk - 0
-By Varuni Trivedi In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s a Pet Parents Guide For Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Monsoon is advancing in parts of India, and pet parents are certainly relieved as the monsoon showers begin and heat recedes. But, in this...
Read more

1 in 3 Young US Adults Report No Sexual Activity in One Year: Survey

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the last 20 years, sexual inactivity has increased among US men in such a way that approximately 1 in 3 men aged 18...
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies By Suicide, Leaves The Nation Shocked

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
-By Varuni Trivedi In a shocking development, TV star turned Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. He was...
Read more

Sinovac’s Covid-19 Vaccine shows Immune Response in Initial Trials

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac has said that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, has been found to induce immune response in initial human trials as...
Read more

Americans Stockpiled More Toilet Paper Than Europeans, Following Covid-19 Spread

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Americans stockpiled more toilet paper than Europeans following the fast spread of Covid-19 across Europe and North America in March, says a study according...
Read more

98% Population in Kashmir is Susceptible to COVID-19, Says ICMR Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sheikh Qayoom Just 2 per cent population in Kashmir has antibodies for COVID-19 and 98 per cent population is susceptible to infection and still...
Read more

Deepfake Detection Challenge: Facebook AI Model Detects 65% Deepfake Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Alarmed at the growing forged or deepfake videos on its platform, Facebook organised a Deepfake Detection Challenge and the results were not very encouraging,...
Read more

Not Wearing Face Mask Increases Covid-19 Risk: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person's chances of being infected by the Covid-19 virus, warn researchers as per COVID-19 Information &...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada