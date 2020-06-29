Monday, June 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Turn your House into an Eco-friendly Home
Lead StoryLife StyleLife Skills

Turn your House into an Eco-friendly Home

A holistic Home for a holistic Soul

0
a holistic approach is required to be truly eco-friendly
Eco-friendly cleaners aren't corrosive and meet strict standards regarding inhalation toxicity, combustibility, and skin absorption. Flicker

Sustainability is not a concept, its a way of living. Many often misinterpret the word and relate it only to energy consumption. But a holistic approach is required to be truly eco-friendly. The idea of a sustainable lifestyle means living in a way that supports a healthy body and mind.

Meetu Akali, Founder, Studio Momo shares tips to make your house an eco-friendly home:

Planning and designing homes

It’s extremely vital to ensure that there is maximum usage of natural light and natural ventilation. Whenever one is planning or redesigning homes, you can introduce elements like a courtyard, terrace gardens, roof gardens, vertical green walls, and water bodies. This way one can reduce the internal temperature of the house by at least 2-3 degrees and create the effect of micro-climate. These sustainable practices go a long way in reducing carbon footprints and the usage of electronics.

Follow us on Instagram for more news updates from us!!

Natural cleaning products

Using harmful chemicals to clean is equally bad for the environment as for us. While washing them away you are simply putting them back into the water supply. That means water needs to undergo the purification process before it is safe to use again. Sometimes these chemicals get washed into the water bodies, making it unpotable and unsafe for animals. Conventional cleaning products pose risks such as chemical burns to the skin and eyes. Eco-friendly cleaners aren’t corrosive and meet strict standards regarding inhalation toxicity, combustibility, and skin absorption.

Make your compost

Fertilizer made of compost improves the quality of soil by restoring moisture, air, and nutrients. Flickr

Overuse of chemical fertilizers can lead to leaf scorch, where vegetation withers and dies prematurely resulting in the acidification of soil, rendering it is inorganic and mineral deficient. Such chemical effluents contaminate the groundwater reserves and give rise to severe illnesses in humankind as well as animals. If we can all cultivate non-toxic, fresh greens in our gardens by using natural compost as fertilizer, we have already taken a big step towards sustainable living.

Fertilizer made of compost improves the quality of soil by restoring moisture, air, and nutrients- it also reduces the amount of water required for gardening, thereby helping conserve the precious resource. Comprising dry leaves, cut grass, and organic kitchen waste, compost minimizes the release of methane gas in the environment and replenishes the nutrients in the soil, which is essential for the optimal growth of plants. Further, you can use this compost in creating your kitchen garden by growing vegetables and more.

Use recycled products

Recycling helps to reduce energy usage, reduce the consumption of fresh raw materials, air, and water pollution (from landfilling) by reducing the need for conventional waste disposal, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Not only recycle, but you can upcycle home furniture by refurbishing it. One can repolish it, change the color, and create an entirely new look. So next time when you can need to give your house a fresh look, consider upcycling furniture rather than giving it away. A fresh coat of paint or polish can go a long way.

Also Read: Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

Rainwater Harvesting

An alternative way of storing rainwater during the monsoon season for individual homes are rooftop rainwater harvesting or a rain barrel/cistern that. This is an essential feature of sustainable homes. However, please bear in mind that the rainwater should never be used without being treated.

Install solar panels

Solar panels an essential feature for any eco-home, not only provides clean electricity but certainly make it a long-term investment with low maintenance costs. (IANS)

Previous articlePandemic Rules to Follow while Returning Back to Work
Next articleSkin Care Routine For a Balanced Skin

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Virtual Internships Helped Me Land a Job

NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: Lakshya Singh is studying B.Com (Hons.) at the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He shares how internships helped him become an ace...
Read more
Business

How to Become a Web Developer?- 5Ws and 1H Answered

NewsGram Desk - 0
Internet’s exponential growth and the benefits associated with it have made businesses start, expand, and shift their services online through websites. From buying, selling,...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Skin Care Routine For a Balanced Skin

NewsGram Desk - 0
The market today is flooded with products catering to different skin types and addressing specific problems. But no one can deny the effectiveness of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Virtual Internships Helped Me Land a Job

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: Lakshya Singh is studying B.Com (Hons.) at the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He shares how internships helped him become an ace...
Read more

How to Become a Web Developer?- 5Ws and 1H Answered

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Internet’s exponential growth and the benefits associated with it have made businesses start, expand, and shift their services online through websites. From buying, selling,...
Read more

Skin Care Routine For a Balanced Skin

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The market today is flooded with products catering to different skin types and addressing specific problems. But no one can deny the effectiveness of...
Read more

Turn your House into an Eco-friendly Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Sustainability is not a concept, its a way of living. Many often misinterpret the word and relate it only to energy consumption. But a...
Read more

Pandemic Rules to Follow while Returning Back to Work

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc and has brought mankind to a standstill. Intertwining with long-term psychological effects, many of us are going through...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar becomes UNICEF’s Face for Children During Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar have been roped in by UNICEF India to lend her voice in providing urgent support to children...
Read more

Trees Holding Religious Value to be Planted by UP Government

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The trees associated with Lord Ram, Gautam Buddha, and Guru Nanak Dev will be planted in three gardens in the Gorakhpur division next month...
Read more

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,777FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada