Thursday, October 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Twitter Aims to Have 50% of its Global Workforce Constituted by Women...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Twitter Aims to Have 50% of its Global Workforce Constituted by Women by 2025

Twitter has also set goal for 2025 of having at least 25 per cent of its overall US workforce be underrepresented minorities

0
Twitter aims 50% of its global workforce to be women by 2025
Currently women constitute 42.2 per cent of Twitter's global workforce. Unsplash

Twitter has set the target of having at least half of its global workforce to be constituted by women by 2025. Currently women constitute 42.2 per cent of fits global workforce, according to the social media firm’s latest “Inclusion & Diversity report”.

As the #BlackLivesMatter movement continues to gain momentum, Twitter has also set goal for 2025 of having at least 25 per cent of its overall US workforce be underrepresented minorities — at least 10 per cent of which will be Black.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

About 6.3 per cent of Twitter’s US workforce were Black by August this year, the social media platform said.

“These numbers aren’t nearly big enough, especially in technical and leadership roles, but they do show that Twitter strives to be a leader of our industry when it comes to representation of Black employees,”

Twitter aims 50% of its global workforce to be women by 2025
About 6.3 per cent of Twitter’s US workforce were Black by August this year. Unsplash

Dalana Brand, Twitter’s Head of Inclusion & Diversity, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Twitter said that it wants every worker, regardless of location or job, to understand their role in creating a culture where everyone is empowered to bring their full authentic selves to work, experience belonging, and do the best work of their career.

Also Read: AI Algorithm to Detect Covid-19 in CT Scans Accurately

“It’s one of the first messages we deliver to all new Tweeps on Day One in #FlightSchool, our new hire orientation,” Brand said.

It also also empowers workers with courses like “Healthy Conversations” (how to respectfully navigate tough topics in the workplace), “Words Matter” (how to spot and interrupt microaggressions), and “Allyship @ Twitter” (how to be an ally to underrepresented people).

“We recently made these courses mandatory for all Tweeps around the world to ensure everyone is operating with the same understanding of what is expected from them,” Brand said. (IANS)

Previous articleAI Algorithm to Detect Covid-19 in CT Scans Accurately
Next articleOTT Platforms Are Much More Comforting: R. Madhavan

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Benefits for Farmers From the Agricultural Reforms

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY R.K. PACHNANDA  After retirement from the army, my father took up farming at Village Shahpur, on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, in Haryana. After every wheat...
Read more
Health & Fitness

More Focus on Colon Cancer By Ghanaian Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cancer experts in Ghana lament that little attention is paid to screening for colorectal cancer, leading to a high death rate for the disease,...
Read more
Environment

Elephants Died Due to Bacterial Disease, Say Zimbabwe Officials

NewsGram Desk - 0
Zimbabwe parks authority officials say they suspect a bacterial disease called hemorrhagic septicemia is behind the recent deaths of at least 34 elephants in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Benefits for Farmers From the Agricultural Reforms

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY R.K. PACHNANDA  After retirement from the army, my father took up farming at Village Shahpur, on the Pinjore-Nalagarh Road, in Haryana. After every wheat...
Read more

More Focus on Colon Cancer By Ghanaian Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cancer experts in Ghana lament that little attention is paid to screening for colorectal cancer, leading to a high death rate for the disease,...
Read more

Elephants Died Due to Bacterial Disease, Say Zimbabwe Officials

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Zimbabwe parks authority officials say they suspect a bacterial disease called hemorrhagic septicemia is behind the recent deaths of at least 34 elephants in...
Read more

Delirium Can Be Warning Sign of Covid-19 in the Aged: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found that delirium -- a state of acute confusion associated with a higher risk of serious illness and...
Read more

Scientists Discover Multiple Liquid Water Lakes on Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of scientists studying data from a satellite orbiting Mars say they have discovered evidence of several lakes of what they believe is...
Read more

OTT Platforms Are Much More Comforting: R. Madhavan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
As cinema halls gear up for a cautious reopening amid the ongoing pandemic, actor R. Madhavan feels, given the current scenario, releasing a new...
Read more

Twitter Aims to Have 50% of its Global Workforce Constituted by Women by 2025

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has set the target of having at least half of its global workforce to be constituted by women by 2025. Currently women constitute...
Read more

AI Algorithm to Detect Covid-19 in CT Scans Accurately

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm could be trained to classify Covid-19 pneumonia in computed tomography (CT) scans with up to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada