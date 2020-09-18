Twitter Halts Transparency Web Series Promotion. Is Twitter Biased?

By NewsGram Desk

Twitter, a well known platform to share ideas, thoughts, spread awareness, advertise our new ideas and projects, is suddenly taking down advertisements and restraining common people to promote their commercial products and projects.

A nation robbed of a dream?

Watch the power game unfold in front of you!

Special offer all 7 episodes for Rs 200!

Buy now at: https://t.co/TtEU2ZFGVM#webseries #thrillers pic.twitter.com/b2AtCFfepo — Transparency Web Series (@TransparencyWS) September 6, 2020

Something similar happened with the team of Transparency: Pardarshita web series. The team made use of their Twitter handle to promote their web series for the mass. Since, it is a commercial project, paid advertising is the method that the team adopted. The advertising process was halted by the Twitter team the same day.

