Twitter or The Internet is Like a Marketplace Where Everbody Sell Their Opinion: Maanvi Garoo

"I am a human being and I could be wrong or right. Obviously, in the moment of posting something, I think I am right. People need to understand that these are opinions and not hard facts. I am an actor, if I am opening on a political issue, it is my opinion," she said

Manvi Garoo
The actress, who is seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please", doesn't mind accepting celebrities, too, can be wrong at times. IANS

From body-shaming to roles for actresses, Maanvi Gagroo doesn’t mince words while expressing her opinion. She tells you in the same breath she is aware of her responsibility as a celebrity while expressing her views.

“As a person I am extremely opinionated and vocal. I have grown up with the internet and, for me, expressing myself online comes very naturally, and it is almost second nature to me. But now I have realised that since I have a certain responsibility and following, I cannot say just anything. Earlier when I did not have that following, I had that liberty,” Maanvi told IANS.

The actress, who is seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please", doesn't mind accepting celebrities, too, can be wrong at times.

Internet
“I feel Twitter or the internet is like a marketplace where everyone has an opinion and that is good as long as you are not targeting anybody”, said Manvi. Pinterest

“I am a human being and I could be wrong or right. Obviously, in the moment of posting something, I think I am right. People need to understand that these are opinions and not hard facts. I am an actor, if I am opening on a political issue, it is my opinion,” she said.

How does she ensure that she doesn’t put forth wrong information to lakhs of her followers?

“I feel Twitter or the internet is like a marketplace where everyone has an opinion and that is good as long as you are not targeting anybody. If I am sharing a particular piece of news or giving an opinion, I ensure it has actually happened, and I always specify that this is my opinion and it can be wrong,” she said. (IANS)

