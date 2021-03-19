Friday, March 19, 2021
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

Twitter’s Latest Feature Allows Users To View YouTube Videos Without Exiting The App

Without leaving your Twitter chat, watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline

0
YouTube Videos
Earlier, there was no way to watch the video without exiting the app on mobile devices. Pixabay

Twitter has announced that it is testing a new way to watch YouTube videos directly in the Home timeline of users, without leaving the conversation on the platform.

“Starting today on iOS, we’re testing a way to watch YouTube videos directly in your Home timeline, without leaving the conversation on Twitter,” the company said in a tweet late on Thursday.

Currently, when you tap on the play button on a YouTube preview link in a tweet, the Twitter app opens the YouTube app installed on your phone to play the video.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

YouTube Videos
Twitter is also planning to introduce a new “Spaces” chat room feature, which will be similar to Clubhouse, a social networking app. Pixabay

Earlier, there was not an option to watch the video directly without leaving the app on mobile devices.

With this new function, it will be possible to start watching YouTube videos without leaving Twitter, which would be way better than opening the YouTube link.

Twitter will also launch a new “Spaces” chat room feature soon that’s similar to the social networking app Clubhouse.

The Twitter Spaces tool is currently available on iOS Beta with a host of iOS-exclusive features such as voice tweets, which are yet to arrive on Android devices.

ALSO READ: New Rules For OTT Platforms Have “No Teeth”: Supreme Court of India

Some Android users have started to reveal that the Spaces feature is working for them after installing a specific beta version of the Twitter app.

In the feature, users can create a ‘Space’ that their followers can join to participate in a conversation. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleStudy: India’s Methane Emissions From Coal Mines Are Ascending
Next articleExplore The Story Of Ramayana Painted Onto A Mammoth 16-Feet Scroll

