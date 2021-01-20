Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Two Drugs That Are Potent Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Two Drugs That Are Potent Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The new research provides a scientific rationale to advance clinical studies of the drug combination in patients with AML

0
myeloid leukemia
Treatment for myeloid leukemia. Pixabay

Researchers have identified two drugs that are potent against acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when combined, but only weakly effective when used alone.

The research team was able to significantly enhance cancer cell death by jointly administering the drugs that are only partially effective when used as single-agent therapies.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Our study shows that two types of drugs, MDM2 inhibitors, and BET inhibitors, work synergistically to promote significant anti-leukemia activity,” said researcher Peter Adams, Professor at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in the US.

“The results were surprising because previous research had shown that each drug on its own had modest benefit against AML. The new research provides a scientific rationale to advance clinical studies of the drug combination in patients with AML,” Adams added in the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

myeloid leukemia
There are many types of AML. Pixabay

There are many types of AML, and different cases have different chromosome changes, gene mutations, and epigenetic modifications, making it difficult for researchers to find novel therapies that will work for a substantial proportion of patients. Although much progress has been made toward finding effective treatments in recent years, the long-term overall survival has stagnated.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for adults with AML remains less than 30 percent.

Notably, TP53, the most frequently mutated gene in all human cancers, is found unaltered in about 90 percent of AML patients, the researchers said.

Since the product of the TP53 gene, p53, acts to suppress tumors, scientists have sought drugs that reactivate or boost its anti-cancer powers in AML, which should provide a clinical benefit. However, such drugs on their own have been disappointing in AML.

ALSO READ: Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

“We were interested in combining MDM2 and BET inhibitors because each showed encouraging pre-clinical activity, but limited activity when given to patients as a single agent,” said Adams.

“Our research unexpectedly showed that like MDM2 inhibitors, BET inhibitors activate p53, but through a different pathway. BET inhibitors mute the power of a protein called BRD4, which we found is a p53 suppressor in AML for the treatment of Myeloid Leukemia,” Adams added. (IANS)

Previous articleArmaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Armaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on the factors that he feels are responsible for threatening our mental health. Armaan feels that we as a...
Read more
India

Thane Athlete Is First To Complete The Everesting Running Challenge

NewsGram Desk - 0
An athlete from Thane has become the first Indian woman to complete the grueling Everesting Running Challenge (ERC), while a man finished it fastest,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Two Drugs That Are Potent Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified two drugs that are potent against acute myeloid leukemia (AML) when combined, but only weakly effective when used alone. The research team...
Read more

Armaan Malik on Factors Threatening Our Mental Health

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Armaan Malik has opened up on the factors that he feels are responsible for threatening our mental health. Armaan feels that we as a...
Read more

Thane Athlete Is First To Complete The Everesting Running Challenge

India NewsGram Desk - 0
An athlete from Thane has become the first Indian woman to complete the grueling Everesting Running Challenge (ERC), while a man finished it fastest,...
Read more

Techniques To Predict COVID Outcomes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have published one of the first studies using a Machine Learning (ML) technique called "federated learning" to examine electronic health records to better...
Read more

Colorectal Cancer Can Be Prevented by Tests: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially...
Read more

Space Junk: What is it and Who Owns it?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
You may think that space is just a void - an unimaginably large, empty space stretching out forever. However, while that may be true...
Read more

What is The Difference Between Srimad Bhagavad Gita and Srimad Bhagavatam? Answered!

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
It becomes very essential to understand and become aware of our rich cultural heritage. This also includes the knowledge about our Hindu Vedic texts...
Read more

Here’s Why You Must Consider Switching From Facebook Messenger Soon!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the debate rages over new WhatsApp data sharing policy, another Facebook family product called Messenger does not offer any end-to-end protection and is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada