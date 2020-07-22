Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

The initiative is taken for the safety of riders and drivers

Uber installing safety screens in 20k cars for safer rides
The cost of installation is borne by Uber, and it comes free of cost to drivers. Pixabay

Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and drivers.

According to the company, they have already fitted them in 8,000 cars. The cost of installation is borne by Uber, and it comes free of cost to drivers.

The safety cockpit is an innovative and protective ceiling-to-floor transparent plastic screen installed between the passenger and the driver.

This enables social distancing within the confines of a car. Additionally, it acts as a safeguard to prevent droplet and aerosol transmission.

“After pioneering safety cockpits in the Indian market, Uber teams will continue to innovate the best possible product experience for all our drivers and riders,” Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement.

Uber installing safety screens in 20k cars for safer rides
Uber has purchased safety supplies worth $50 million dollars globally. (Representational Image). Pixabay

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Uber has purchased safety supplies worth $50 million dollars globally. According to the ride-hailing platform, Uber has sourced more than three million face masks, 1.2 million shower caps for Moto riders, 2,00,000 bottles of disinfectants, and 2,00,000 bottles of sanitizers for free distribution to all its driver-partners in India.

The company has recently launched a comprehensive set of safety measures, such as the ‘Go Online Checklist’ and a mandatory mask policy for both riders and drivers to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Meanwhile, Uber closed its Mumbai office last month as part of the global churning in the wake the ongoing Covid-19 disruption that has affected its business.

Uber India had in May announced to lay off around 600 full-time employees due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. (IANS)

