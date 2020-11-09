Monday, November 9, 2020
Uber Launches A PIN Dispatch Feature At IGIA, New Delhi

The feature is updated to save the time of the users and drivers

Uber PIN
Uber launches PIN system for its users. Pixabay

After Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the ride-hailing major Uber on Monday launched a PIN-dispatch feature at the Indira Gandhi International Airport which will give riders a one-time PIN upon requesting a trip, thus reducing wait times.

Now, when riders request an UberGo at the IGI international airport in the capital, they will receive a unique 6-digit PIN which will be used to match them to the first available driver at the pickup zone, reducing waiting times to almost zero.

“The users just need to request an UberGo trip to receive a 6-digit personal identification number (PIN). Walk to the Uber pickup zone, and join the line. Share the unique PIN with the first available driver. Verify vehicle and driver details before you get into the vehicle,” the company said in a statement.

For a safe and secure experience, the riders will also receive the driver and vehicle details for additional verification checks.

Uber initially launched the PIN-dispatch feature at Bengaluru and Hyderabad Airports, resulting in an 80 percent reduction of wait times and improved traffic flow at the dedicated pickup areas.

Earlier this month, Uber deployed 100 e-rickshaws across 26 Delhi Metro stations for the last-mile connectivity as well as short-distance commutes. (IANS)

