Thursday, April 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story UI , Auto Zoom And More Will Be Introduced By Google In...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

UI , Auto Zoom And More Will Be Introduced By Google In Meet App

"If you move, Autozoom intelligently readjusts, so everyone in your team can stay focused on what matters. Autozoom will be available to Google Workspace (paid) subscribers in the coming months," the company said

0
google
Google has announced to introduce new innovations in its Meet app like a refreshed user interface (UI), autozoom, enhanced reliability features powered by the latest Google AI and tools that make meetings more engaging. Pixabay

Google has announced to introduce new innovations in its Meet app like a refreshed user interface (UI), autozoom, enhanced reliability features powered by the latest Google AI and tools that make meetings more engaging.

Beginning next month, desktop and laptop users will see a new, richer user interface with an array of easy-to-access features that make meetings more productive and inclusive.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The new Meet for web encompasses updates to video feeds, the viewing and presentingt experience, and the bottom bar.

“In an effort to reduce meeting fatigue, we’re giving you more control over how you view yourself in meetings,” the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

You can choose to have your video feed be a tile in the grid or a floating picture, which can be resized and repositioned.

If you prefer not to see yourself at all, you can easily minimise your feed and hide it from your own view entirely.

hands
The new Meet for web encompasses updates to video feeds, the viewing and presentingt experience, and the bottom bar. Pixabay

“We’ll also be adding a setting to enable you to turn off your self-feed across all Google Meet calls,” the company said.

To boost presenter confidence during meetings, Google has also improved the pinning and unpinning of content.

When unpinned, the presentation tile becomes the same size as other participant tiles, allowing you to see more people on the call and better gauge reactions.

“Similarly, in the coming months we’ll deliver options for customising your view in Google Meet, including the ability to pin multiple video feeds. This will provide greater flexibility in how you combine people and content, adjusting for whatever you care about most in the moment,” Google said.

digital marketing
Beginning next month, desktop and laptop users will see a new, richer user interface with an array of easy-to-access features that make meetings more productive and inclusive. Pixabay

In addition, Google introduced another AI-powered feature to keep the focus on people during meetings.

Autozoom helps other people see you more clearly by using AI to zoom in and position you squarely in front of your camera.

ALSO READ:India To Be Transformed By Next Decade Due To Cloud, AI And Data

“If you move, Autozoom intelligently readjusts, so everyone in your team can stay focused on what matters. Autozoom will be available to Google Workspace (paid) subscribers in the coming months,” the company said.

The company has also updated the bottom bar in Meet app to make meetings easier to navigate.

In the coming weeks, Google will also add the ability to replace your background with a video. (IANS/GA)

Previous articleWhat Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more
India

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more
Health & Fitness

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

UI , Auto Zoom And More Will Be Introduced By Google In Meet App

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced to introduce new innovations in its Meet app like a refreshed user interface (UI), autozoom, enhanced reliability features powered by the...
Read more

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produced Oxygen On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New feat to the credit of Perseverance: the NASA rover transformed carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere into oxygen, a first on another planet, the...
Read more

World Earth Day: Celebrate Sustainable Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Each year 22nd April or Earth Day as we know it brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and takes...
Read more

UN: World Is In Danger Of Losing Benefits The Ocean Provides

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is at risk of losing many of the benefits the ocean provides, warns the latest UN assessment on the state of the...
Read more

Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It comes as no surprise the sudden surge in COVID cases has stopped many lot sectors in their tracks. The restaurant business is one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada