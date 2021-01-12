Tuesday, January 12, 2021
The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

Traditional hair-loss products represent only 8 percent of the market today

Tresses
Protect your hair from winter. Pixabay

Winter weather isn’t the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn’t help hair fall woes either. It’s best to follow a routine that helps to keep your locks clean, moisturized, and shiny. Keeping this in mind the experts at Kerastase have created the Genesis collection, which is the first range from the brand to treat both kinds of hair-fall — at the root and from fiber breakage.

Currently, tresses fall and hair loss is the #1 hair concern among millennials, along with the usual suspects like dryness or damage. And yet traditional hair-loss products represent only 8 percent of the market today! When young women search for solutions, they see medical products, mostly dedicated to men first.

There is no tresses-fall treatment made just for them associating beauty and efficiency. Kerastase listened to their concerns and responded with a modern solution to an age-old problem. Products hit the shelves in January 2021. (IANS)

