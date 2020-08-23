Sunday, August 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers
Lead StoryLife Style

Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers

Uncertainties in life like millions of people are now witnessing amid the pandemic can also make people experience miracles

0
Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers
Uncertainties in modern life can make them believe more in supernatural powers and experience miracles. Pexels

Uncertainties in modern life like millions of people are now witnessing amid the pandemic can make them believe more in supernatural powers and experience miracles, an interesting study has revealed.

People who experience threats to their existence — including economic and political instability — are more likely to experience miracles, according to a study by Baylor University in the US.

While many sociologists have studied the effects of religious experiences, what causes a person to have miraculous experiences has received little attention, said Baylor University sociologist Ed Eschler.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“There’s a societal assumption that wealthy and educated people favour scientific, more ‘rational’ explanations for these events,” he said.

Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers
57 per cent of respondents believed they had experienced a miracle of some kind. Pixabay

“However, there is rising evidence that it has more to do with the security that being rich and educated brings. People who experience fewer existential threats do not rely on religious explanations of events”.

To reach this conclusion, Eschler investigated the prevalence of miracles in Latin America. Data were analysed from 15,400 respondents from 16 countries.

Eschler chose Latin America for his research because

“people assume miracles are a rare occurrence in developed nations despite the fact most people have had some sort of supernatural experience”.

For the study, he defined a miracle as any experience in which a person believes an event or outcome was influenced by supernatural agents.

The first major finding was that 57 per cent of respondents believed they had experienced a miracle of some kind.

Second, he found that education had no relationship with experiencing miracles.

Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers
The findings go against the idea that societies become less religious as science and rationality replace religion. (Representational Image). Pexels

The third finding was that the income does not influence the likelihood of experiencing a miracle, although “absolute poverty” — not being able to afford food, clothing or medicine — does.

Also Read: Are You Disgusted of Bugs? Here’s How it Can be a Blessing

“Respondents with no formal education were just as likely to experience a miracle as those with a college degree,” Eschler said in the study published in the Review of Religious Research.

The findings go against the idea that societies become less religious as science and rationality replace religion, but they support the theory that people become more religious when their existence is threatened and less religious when their life is stable.

“The richest and most well educated are still more likely to experience miracles if their life becomes uncertain or is threatened,” Eschler said. (IANS)

Previous articleAre You Disgusted of Bugs? Here’s How it Can be a Blessing
Next articleGorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more
Environment

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more

Air Pollution can Play a Role in Diabetes Development: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-origin researcher Sanjay Rajagopalan from the University Hospitals Harrington in the US has found that air pollution can play a role in the development...
Read more

Gorillas, Whales at Equal Risk of Covid-19 as Humans

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans are not the only species facing a potential threat from the novel coronavirus, but several critically-endangered gorillas, orangutans, gibbons, gray whales and bottlenose...
Read more

Uncertainties in Life Can Make You Believe in Supernatural Powers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncertainties in modern life like millions of people are now witnessing amid the pandemic can make them believe more in supernatural powers and experience...
Read more

Are You Disgusted of Bugs? Here’s How it Can be a Blessing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are among those who get creeped out by bugs and grossed out by germs, it was a blessing in disguise as such...
Read more

Facebook AI Develops ‘Home Robot’ to Find Sound-Emitting Objects

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Facebook AI have developed a home robot that can move through an unmapped environment to find a sound-emitting object, such as a...
Read more

Classical Music – The New Way To Beat Stress

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Tansen was said to have been able to light lamps by singing Raga Deepak and invoke rainfall by singing Raga Miyan Ki Malhar. It...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada