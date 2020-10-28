Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Undiscovered Music Trends For Indian Music Listeners
EntertainmentLead Story

Undiscovered Music Trends For Indian Music Listeners

The genres of music trend are definitely worth exploring

0
music trends
There are thousands of Artists and music to explore. Pixabay

Do you remember the times when people used to go to various music stores to find Cassettes and CDs of newly released albums? While they might not have necessarily liked every single song of an album, they would stay patient and explore, until the next album arrived. Whereas in this era of technological advancement, we have quick access to watch and listen to anything we want.

Various online platforms and streaming services have made the entire process so easy and user friendly that we can change the song/soundtrack with just a single click on the screen. This revolutionary era comes up with a drastic change in human behavior i.e. a shorter attention span. But on the other side, it brought up greater opportunities for emerging talents like never before.

It allows artists to release albums on their own without sharing the royalty with the labels. Thus, we have thousands of innovative artists, music trends, and genres to explore, especially in our country where 80 percent of entertainment streaming media is all about Bollywood songs.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Body Percussion:

Have you ever wondered that clicking the fingers, patting the chest, clapping the hands, and stamping the feet can produce enough variety of sounds that one can form a band and create music? This is called “Body Percussion” and traced back to the mines of South Africa, where miners communicated with each other using sounds and rhythms. You can make music trends even without instruments because your body is an instrument!

music trends
There are different music genres like instrumental, Bio-music, pan, and many more. Pixabay

Have you ever seen a group of people working together to produce the same rhythm? It’s unifying, electrifying, fun, and yet unexplored. Perhaps the most famous body percussion ensemble in the United Kingdom percussion group Stomp. Stomp performs in a musical genre known as trash percussion, which involves the use of non-traditional instruments combined with body percussion. In Brazil, the most well-known body percussion group is Barbatuques.

Biomusic:

Biomusic is a form of experimental music that deals with sounds created or performed by non-humans. The definition is also sometimes extended to include sounds made by humans in a directly biological way. For instance, music that is created by the brain waves of the composer can also be called biomusic as can music created by the human body without the use of tools or instruments that are not part of the body (singing or vocalizing is usually excluded from this definition).

This genre of music trend is definitely worth exploring and some of the greatest composers and bands have been using Biomusic’s elements such as Roger Water (Pink Floyd), Ron Geesin, David Rosenboom, Julian Bachlow, and many more.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारत ने किया एंटी-टैंक मिसाइल ‘नाग’ का सफल परीक्षण

Theremin:

Originally known as Thereminvox, it is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist (performer). It is named after its inventor, Leon Theremin, who patented the device in 1928. Just like it sounds like a science fiction movie, it’s worth exploring though.

The sound of the instruments is often associated with an eerie situation. Thus, the theremin has been used in movie soundtracks such as Miklos Rozsa’s Spellbound and The Lost Weekend, Bernard Herrmann’s The Day the Earth Stood Still, and Justin Hurwitz’s First Man, as well in the theme songs for television shows as the ITV drama Midsomer Murders.

ALSO READ: New AI Predicts Risks of Developing Acute Kidney Injury

Pan:

Pans are a musical instrument originating from Trinidad and Tobago. Drums refer to the steel drum containers from which the pan is made; the steel drum is more correctly called a Steel Pan as it falls into the idiophone family of instruments and so is not a drum which is a membranophone Steelpan musician is called Pannist.

Steelpans were introduced to the genre of Jazz Fusion by the player such as Dave Samuels and Othello Molineaux in the 1980s, and Jonathan Scales in the 2000s. The sound of the steelpan adds a pleasant and accessible sound to an otherwise complex musical style. They are featured in the early fusion album Morning Dance by Spyro Gyra. (IANS)

Previous articleForex Risk Management Strategies: How And When To Walk Away
Next articleLinkedIn Ensures Hiring Of 3 Job Seeking People Every Minute

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

LinkedIn Ensures Hiring Of 3 Job Seeking People Every Minute

NewsGram Desk - 0
The global professional networking platform LinkedIn, which has more than 722 million users, ensures that three people are hired every minute and new features...
Read more
Business

Forex Risk Management Strategies: How And When To Walk Away

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Paul Ronald Forex traders should be watchful if they want to protect their balance. Remember to limit risks associated with the job. The market...
Read more
Business

Avoiding 5 Common Mistakes While Learning Online

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya The effect of COVID-19 on educational institutions led to a significant spike in enrolments in online training since March’20. The ability to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

LinkedIn Ensures Hiring Of 3 Job Seeking People Every Minute

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The global professional networking platform LinkedIn, which has more than 722 million users, ensures that three people are hired every minute and new features...
Read more

Undiscovered Music Trends For Indian Music Listeners

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you remember the times when people used to go to various music stores to find Cassettes and CDs of newly released albums? While...
Read more

Forex Risk Management Strategies: How And When To Walk Away

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Paul Ronald Forex traders should be watchful if they want to protect their balance. Remember to limit risks associated with the job. The market...
Read more

Avoiding 5 Common Mistakes While Learning Online

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya The effect of COVID-19 on educational institutions led to a significant spike in enrolments in online training since March’20. The ability to...
Read more

Learning Two Sought-After Skills In A Month – An IITian’s Journey Of Facing His Fears.

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Eklavya Koshta About the Author: Eklavya Koshta is pursuing B.Tech in Production and Industrial Engineering from IIT Roorkee. He joined Internshala Training for learning...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan’s Covid-19 Message Is No More Music To Ears

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Sometimes it makes one wonder if people are really “listening” to COVID pre-call massage that comes every time we make a call....
Read more

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada