Saturday, June 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries
Lead StoryWorld

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

The report highlights innovative gender policies, measures and programmes from around the world that can serve as a model for policymakers

0
UNESCO
The report also highlights innovative gender policies, measures, and programs from around the world that can serve as a model for policymakers. Pixabay

A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent progress in promoting gender equality. The report titled ‘Gender & Creativity: Progress on the Precipice’ explores existing, and at times widening, gender gaps in the field, notably in the context of Covid-19, and calls for a new commitment and transformative actions to promote gender equality.

The digital divide remains a pressing concern, with women disproportionately facing obstacles to access digital tools for artistic creation and distribution, including digital music platforms, online tutorials, and sound-mixing software. For example, it is estimated that worldwide, 250 million fewer women than men use the Internet, and women still represent only 21 percent of performers in electronic music festivals in Europe and North America, said UNESCO in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“From the technological perspective, the digital gender divide is leaving women and girls behind in all areas of political, economic, cultural and social life, resulting in isolation and limited access to tools and reliable information. Achieving gender equality will mean overcoming these vulnerabilities, and this is especially so for women working in the cultural and creative sectors,” says UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

UNESCO
Women still represent only 21 percent of performers in electronic music festivals in Europe and North America. Pixabay

The report also highlights innovative gender policies, measures, and programs from around the world that can serve as a model for policymakers. According to UNESCO, gender equality is fundamental to ensuring a genuine diversity of cultural expressions and equal opportunities in artistic work and cultural employment. Qualitative and quantitative data, however, reveals that women and gender-diverse artists and creators continue to face numerous barriers, including unequal access to decent work, fair remuneration, and leadership positions.

In Uruguay, for example, it is estimated that women occupy 25 percent of managerial positions in public and private cultural organizations, 24 percent in Montenegro, and only 3 percent in Mali. In Indonesia, a recent study shows that while female professionals are advancing in the film industry as a whole, they are still largely underrepresented in creative decision-making roles, representing only 20 percent of scriptwriters, 19 percent of producers, and 7 percent of directors. In France, where women direct 34 percent of visual and performing arts organizations subsidized by the Ministry of Culture and 43 percent of museums, only 9 percent of directors of the 100 largest cultural enterprises are women.

The report also examines the safety and well-being of people of all genders in the workplace. Women and gender-diverse artists and creative professionals continue to be the targets of harassment, bullying, and abuse. In recent years, the digital environment has become the new frontier in the fight for gender equality and artistic freedom.

UNESCO
The report also examines the safety and well-being of people of all genders in the workplace. Pixaba

According to Lisabona Rahman, founder of the Sinematik Gak Harus Toxic (Cinema does not Need to be Toxic) campaign in Indonesia, “The prevailing demeaning attitude towards women is the source of harassment and abuse and as long as men continue to dominate powerful positions in the industry and perpetuate heteronormativity, it will not end.”

ALSO READ: 62 Percent Of Women In Tech Have Seen Levels Of Gender Equality Improve

The overwhelmingly negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on gender equality is well-documented, from the rise in gender-based violence, the disproportionate absence of girl children from online classes, to female professionals’ limited eligibility for social and economic assistance. Although women have played a key role in responding to the crisis, gender inequalities have widened across the board, says UNESCO.

According to the report, without the systematic application of a gender perspective to policy responses, Covid-19 could have a long-lasting regressive effect on gender equality in the cultural and creative industries, as women are disproportionately represented in culture and other sectors most affected by the pandemic. (IANS/JC)

Previous article5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men
Next articleFDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more
Beauty Tips

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more
Environment

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

FDA Oks Obesity Drug That Helped People Lose Weight By 15%

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Regulators on Friday said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S. The Food...
Read more

UNESCO: Gender Gaps Persistent In Cultural & Creative Industries

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new report launched by UNESCO highlights the need for policy measures to reach gender parity in the cultural and creative industries, despite recent...
Read more

5 Essential Grooming Tips For Men

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Inaccessibility to salons and the fear of stepping out have completely evolved the way men look at grooming services. The new at-home environment has...
Read more

Ready To Bust Some Paper Myths?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
This World Environment Day, the Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) has stated the argument that the use of paper implies cutting forests and hence...
Read more

World Environment Day: 4 Pro-Planet Steps To Take Now To Build A Healthy Future

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to pause, reflect and rethink how to balance our relationship with nature to ensure a harmonious...
Read more

The Impact Of Loneliness On Brain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness can be difficult. Lonely people often feel isolated and sad. Research has been finding that lonely people are more susceptible to diseases, both...
Read more

Can Monkeys Learn To Recognize Themselves In The Mirror?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By about age 2, people can recognize their own reflections in a mirror. Great apes, including chimpanzees, orangutans, bonobos, and gorillas, also have exhibited...
Read more

Mosquitoes Fatally Attracted To Deadly, Sweet-Smelling Potion

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stinky socks are a hot commodity in Tanzania these days. Researchers there have discovered that the odor attracts malaria-transmitting mosquitoes at a rate four...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,487FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada