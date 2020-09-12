Saturday, September 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment 'United By Hope', A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

New documentary captures 12 self-shot perspectives of lockdown

0
United By Hope
Hope is a powerful thing. It inspires us to do the impossible and helps us carry on during difficult times. Unsplash

A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope and being part of a global community in these grim times. Titled ‘United by Hope’, it features personalities like actors Richa Chadha and Kubbra Sait, and sportspeople like Dinesh Karthik and Bhaichung Bhutia, among several others.

Shot entirely on the OnePlus smartphones, and produced by VICE Media, the 38-minute film comes as an ode to the community with the aim of highlighting how the collective strength and compassion of a community can help overcome any adversity. The makers observed that despite the range of differences in their backgrounds and lifestyles, a common emotion empowers every individual to navigate through their respective challenges: the emotion of ‘Hope’, which served as the invisible link of connection amongst the individuals despite the distance and their differences.

Follow Newsgram on Facebook for more updates. 

Richa Chadha, who features in the film, shared: “2020 was supposed to be a big year for me, both personally and professionally. With everything coming to a standstill, I had a lot of time at hand to pursue my hobbies and enjoy the finer things in life. This is exactly when I was approached to be a part of ‘United By Hope’ and I didn’t have to think twice before taking it on. The filming was very authentic and the fact that it was all done on a OnePlus phone, made the process very easy for me. It was completely new for me to have to do everything by myself – from my makeup, to framing, to finally filming each frame, As someone who has always been at the other end of the camera, I truly enjoyed every step of this fun journey.”

United By Hope
“You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own.” – Michelle Obama. Unsplash

Turning the cast into crew as well, the making of the documentary was an act of bringing together people through technology – something also being witnessed worldwide during the ongoing pandemic.

Shubham Dharamsktu shared: “As a traveler and travel content creator, I have always found my passion and solace in traveling. For me, traveling is meant to always provide a truly positive learning experience. Therefore, when the pandemic struck, and we heard about the several travelers who were stranded in India desperately looking for help, I knew I had to find a means to help them and offer a source of hope and positivity. On that note, when I was given the opportunity to film my daily life for United by Hope documentary, this to me was also a medium to show people how the most random acts of kindness and support towards your larger community can truly serve them with lasting optimism. It was a humbling experience to see that these foreign travelers who I was able to offer help to, eventually felt like they were a part of a close-knit community that supported each other despite the adversity.

“In the wake of a pandemic that led to the world adapting to a sudden change of life, we often heard from our community across the globe on how it was impacting them leading to experiences which can be termed as humanity’s greatest pause. This led us to embark on an experimental project and gage the range of emotions at play during the lockdown and how individuals from different walks of life dealt with this change in their daily lives,” Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing – India, OnePlus, told IANSlife.

Also Read: Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

Adding, “After we finalised the concept, we identified and chose 12 individuals from diverse backgrounds, ranging from athletes and artists, to popular gamer as well as frontline workers and individuals who went out of their way to serve the community in these challenging times. As we continued documenting the lives of each individual, our creative effort went on to showcase how the true strength of a united community prevails in these challenging times.”

The documentary is an interesting watch and is available on OnePlus India’s YouTube and social media channels. (IANS)

Previous articleWords Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan
Next articleFluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more
Entertainment

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By supporting multinational production at an unprecedented scale, streaming giant Netflix has changed the face of entertainment on a global scale, says a study. Netflix...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Fluctuating Heart Rate Can Indicate Depression: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, researchers and clinicians have revealed that measuring changes in the heart rate for 24 hours can reliably indicate whether or...
Read more

‘United By Hope’, A Self Shot Documentary Of Life During Lockdown

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A self-shot documentary capturing everyday life during lockdown, through the lens of 12 individuals from different walks of life, is a reminder of hope...
Read more

Words Of Wisdom About Reality And Virtuality By Varun Dhawan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a few words of wisdom on social media talking about reality and virtuality. Varun took to his Instagram Stories, where...
Read more

Netflix has Changed the Face of Entertainment Globally: Study

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By supporting multinational production at an unprecedented scale, streaming giant Netflix has changed the face of entertainment on a global scale, says a study. Netflix...
Read more

Fathers Play an Important Role in Our Lives, says Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is expecting his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor, feels fatherhood is all about the journey of becoming...
Read more

Phone Calls Make People Feel More Connected Than Text Messages

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp users, read on. People too often prefer to send email or text messages in order to save time but a phone call, even...
Read more

Ventilators Cause Permanent Nerve Damage In Vulnerable Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Severely ill Covid-19 patients on ventilators are placed in a prone (face down) position because it's easier for them to breathe and reduces mortality....
Read more

What is Contributing to Antibiotic Resistance? Know Here

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that poor home hygiene is contributing to antibiotic resistance and following a risk-based approach is essential...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,158FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x