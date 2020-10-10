Saturday, October 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Unmarried Men at Elevated Risk of Death From Covid-19
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Unmarried Men at Elevated Risk of Death From Covid-19

A number of earlier studies have also shown that single and unmarried people have higher mortality from various diseases

0
Unmarried men at higher death risk from Covid-19: Study
Not being married as also a factor that relates to an elevated risk of dying from Covid-19, warn researchers. Unsplash

Being a man, having a lower income, a lower level of education, not being married, and being born in low-or middle-income countries — these are factors that relate to an elevated risk of dying from Covid-19, warn researchers.

“We can show that there are independent effects of various separate risk factors that have been brought up in debates and news about Covid-19,” said study author Sven Drefahl from Stockholm University in Sweden.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“All of these factors are accordingly individually associated with a strongly elevated risk of dying from Covid-19,”

Drefahl added.

Unmarried men at higher death risk from Covid-19: Study
The study shows that being a man, having a lower income and lower level of education also result in a strongly elevated risk of dying from Covid-19. Unsplash

The study is based on data from the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare on all registered deaths from Covid-19 in Sweden for adults aged 20 and older.

In a study, published in the journal Nature Communications, Drefahl explained that those born abroad generally have lower mortality than people born in Sweden.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: उस्ताद अलाउद्दीन खान को उनके जन्मदिन पर किसी ने याद नहीं किया

This also applies when the research took income and level of education into account.

The elevated risk of dying from Covid-19 for this group remains after the researchers controlled for circumstances, such as income and level of education.

The study shows that being a man, having a lower income and lower level of education also result in a strongly elevated risk of dying from Covid-19. As to these aspects, this also agrees with the patterns for mortality from other diseases.

Unmarried men at higher death risk from Covid-19: Study
Unmarried men and women (including those never married, widows/widowers and the divorced) had a 1.5-2 times as high risk of dying from Covid-19. Unsplash

The findings showed that men had more than twice as high a risk of dying from Covid-19 than women. Unmarried men and women (including those never married, widows/widowers and the divorced) had a 1.5-2 times as high risk of dying from Covid-19 as those who were married.

According to the researchers, men generally have higher mortality at comparable ages, which is considered to be due to a combination of biology and lifestyle.

Also Read: Facebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India

“The fact that people with little education or a low income have higher mortality may largely be due to lifestyle factors, including finances — how much one can afford to prioritise one’s health,” said study author Gunnar Andersson

“Similarly, we can explain the elevated mortality from Covid-19 for these groups,” Andersson added.

A number of earlier studies have also shown that single and unmarried people have higher mortality from various diseases, the research team noted. (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India
Next articleYou Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Lockdowns led to a Dramatic Reduction in Noise Exposure: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People's exposure to environmental noise dropped nearly by half during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers, adding that lockdowns and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Symptoms and Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kuhoo Gupta "The true art of memory is the art of attention," wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master...
Read more
Entertainment

You Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWAL Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Lockdowns led to a Dramatic Reduction in Noise Exposure: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People's exposure to environmental noise dropped nearly by half during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, say researchers, adding that lockdowns and...
Read more

Symptoms and Ways to Manage Attention Deficit Disorder

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Kuhoo Gupta "The true art of memory is the art of attention," wrote Samuel Johnson. Wise words, indeed, but how exactly can we master...
Read more

You Learn Every Single Day: Lara Dutta

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUGANDHA RAWAL Actress Lara Dutta is shooting for a project in the middle of nowhere, and being close to nature helps her ponder about...
Read more

Unmarried Men at Elevated Risk of Death From Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being a man, having a lower income, a lower level of education, not being married, and being born in low-or middle-income countries -- these...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out ‘Emotional Health’ Tool in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Saturday said its centralised resource centre called Emotional Health, launched this week to help people cope with growing mental health issues in...
Read more

Ashtottaram 19: OṀ ĀCHĀRYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti An Acharya is a highly learned person with a title affixed to the names of learned subject. The designation has different meanings...
Read more

Shiva Loka: Everything You Need to Know About The Cosmos We Live in

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Lord Shiva starts his Shiva Tandav, his popular cosmic dance, the dangerous energies are delivered and enacted that destroys all of the creation. For...
Read more

Tahir Raj Bhasin: “83” Will Transform Theatres Into Cricket Stadiums

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a special reason to be excited over the decision to reopen cinema halls all over India as he is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada