Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Entertainment Missing Out on Fun? Watch These Unmissable Akshay Kumar Comedy Films
Entertainment

Missing Out on Fun? Watch These Unmissable Akshay Kumar Comedy Films

As Akshay Kumar turns 53 today, let's look at some of his comedy movies

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar's Birthday we bring to you his comedy films which one must watch. Pinterest

By Muskan Bhatnagar

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful Bollywood actors of all time, having starred in 113 films. Khiladi Kumar made his first appearance as the lead actor opposite Raakhee and Shantipriya in Saugandh (1991). With a career spanning 29 years, Kumar has delivered 52 commercially successful films.

On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s Birthday, as he turns 53 today, we bring to you his comedy films which one must watch:

Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri is a series of comedy films and is directed by Priyadarshan. Also starring Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal in lead roles, the film revolves around two unemployed tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money. Their opportunity to earn money arrives with a ransom call via a cross-connection. Will they know what to do with it?

Hera Pheri revolves around two unemployed tenants and a landlord, in desperate need of money. Pinterest

Housefull

A man anmed Aarush (Akshay Kumar), known for being unlucky, gets caught in a web of lies in an attempt to find true love. As it turns out, the love of his life, this woman, brings him the worst luck he has ever experienced. Starring Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, and Riteish Deshmukh, the film was released in 2010.

De Dana Dan

Singapore-based Nitin Bankar and his friend Ram Mishra are two men running out of money, on the verge of committing suicide. They try to kidnap a wealthy businesswoman’s dog to demand ransom from her, as the last option. A series of comic episodes unfold when the dog goes missing. The film also stars Sunil Shetty in the lead role.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

An NRI and his wife decide to stay in his ancestral home even after being repeatedly warned about the presence of ghosts in the mansion. Soon after, some unexplainable incidents make him call a psychiatrist friend to help him solve the mystery of the mansion.

Welcome was released in 2007 and the comedy film is written and directed by Anees Bazmee. Pinterest

 

Welcome

A man named Rajeev (Akshay Kumar) falls in love with a beautiful woman, and on the other hand, his uncle unknowingly fixes his marriage with the sister of 2 gangsters. Upon knowing this, Rajeev’s uncle refuses the match. This leads to a series of hilarious episodes.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal.

Bhagam Bhag

Two theatre artists and members of a drama troupe are caught in the helter-skelter of drug dealings and murder mysteries. Things got worse with the actress of their troupe committing suicide and her suicide being linked with the murder.

Singh Is King

Happy Singh, a Punjabi villager, is sent to bring back Lakhan to his village so that he can meet his ailing father. But, in Australia, through a series of misadventures and comic events, Happy ends up becoming the King of the Australian underworld, hence, taking Lakhan’s place.

Phir Hera Pheri is the sequel of Hera Pheri, with the same lead cast. Pinterest

Phir Hera Pheri

Baburao (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar), and Shyam (Sunil Shetty) are leading a happy life after having risen from rags to riches. But then, Raju initiates a new game to earn more money. The lives of all the 3 men turn upside down when a fraudster cheats them as they have to repay a loan they took from a dreaded gangster. Will they be able to repay the loan?

Awara Paagal Deewana

A dentist residing in New York, Dr. Anmol’s life turns into a roller coaster ride as his troubles shoot up when he is unknowingly embroiled in gang wars. Starring Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal along with Akshay Kumar.

Namastey London

Indian-born Manmohan Malhotra takes his thoroughly-British daughter Jasmeet to his native country, India. There, he arranges Jasmeet’s marriage to Arjun, who she thinks is a fool. Jasmeet attempts to outwit them and reveals her intention of marrying her boyfriend, Charlie Brown, as they return to England.

