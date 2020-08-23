Sunday, August 23, 2020
Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity

Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic
The pandemic is all set to leave a huge trail of effects on the overall well-being of children, especially from the marginalised communities. Unsplash

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity, and over the last few months, weve been witnessing its effects on multiple levels. While our attention has zeroed down upon the visible impacts of this unprecedented health disaster, somehow, weve failed to see children as COVIDs unseen victims. And as the situation pans out, the pandemic is all set to leave a huge trail of effects on the overall well-being of children, especially from the marginalised communities and backward socio-economic backgrounds.

Even though the pandemic has impacted all CRY America events on the ground, it is still committed to continue the work so that vulnerable children do not bear the brunt of this crisis. This year, CRY America is organising a series of exciting online auctions titled Auction4CRY to raise much needed funds for children during this COVID time. Throughout the year Auction4CRY will be showcasing some amazing paintings, designer outfits, jewelries and sports collectibles.

Designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla continue to lend their longstanding support to the organisation. For the past two years Manish Malhotra has sent CRY beautiful designer sarees which have added a lot of excitement to the CRY America Galas. The beautifully handcrafted saree with zardosi border donated by him in 2020 got donors excited.

Talking about what drives him to stand up for the cause, Manish Malhotra said, “Child care and protection of their rights must be everyone’s responsibility, especially in this troubling time. It is deeply disturbing to see them suffering from the lack of education, health and nutrition, and learn about incidents of crimes against children. CRY’s holistic effort in education, healthcare, protection from child trafficking, and child labor is praiseworthy, and I support this model of sustainable change for children.”

“I’ve been donating outfits from my collection to CRY US Galas and in my way contributing to help raise funds for underprivileged children. I encourage everyone to come forward and help every child to live their childhood,” he further added.

Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic
For the past two years Manish Malhotra has sent CRY beautiful designer sarees which have added a lot of excitement to the CRY America Galas. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has been a constant support to CRY in the past four years and the intricately designed sarees and clutches donated by him has been greatly appreciated by all our donors in the US. The beautiful threadwork embroidered saree with hand-painted blouse donated by him have been included in the organisations online auction and has generated a lot of interest in the online space.

The Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla label holds an unparalleled position in the world of Indian Haute Couture and the beautiful outfits donated by them has helped to take the CRY Galas to the next level. Shefali Sunderlal, the President and the Program Director of CRY America said, “‘You’ have the power to change children’s futures and your support allows CRY America to ensure that thousands of children are able to go to sleep educated, healthy and protected. Events such as the Online Auction are a great way for us to raise funds. We are so grateful to artists, designer houses & jewellers who donate their items to our Auction for Child rights.”

“We are proud to be associated with these brands which has helped us take the CRY America auction to the next level and amplified the voice of underprivileged children through their gorgeous creations,” Shefali added.

CRY Child Rights & You America [CRY America] is a non-profit working towards ensuring underprivileged children their basic rights. CRY America is a partner to CRY – Child Rights & You, one of India’s most trusted NGO, working for children in India for over four decades. It works with 2000 committed volunteers & through the generous support of 25,153 donors has irreversibly transformed the lives of 733,684 children living across 3,839 underprivileged communities. (IANS)

